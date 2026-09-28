The Brooklyn Nets are equipped with a ton of flexibility, given their treasure trove of future first-round picks and young talent.

The team seems intent on running their offense through Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr. to begin the year, as both players should develop quick chemistry through their respective abilities to operate in the pick-and-roll and other screening actions.

The Nets certainly hope Egor Demin and Mikel Brown Jr. develop quick chemistry of their own, and if a lot of things go right, the franchise could be well-equipped to attract a big fish to the big pond in Brooklyn.

"We've got a couple more rookies this year to add into the fray as well," Nets GM Sean Marks said. "But then it's also a combination of what becomes available, right? I can't predict when players from other teams become available, what free agency looks like down the road and so forth. So, I think that's where you just keep your flexibility and you know, like, okay, when's the right time to go for this?

"We're always listening. I'm not sure we're going to be any more active than we have been in the past, but that doesn't mean we're not listening. That doesn't mean we're not shaking trees and seeing what's out there. I think a lot will be predicated first and foremost on what this roster looks like, and we'll get a good feel for that pretty early."

No big-name superstar is rumored to be on the move any time soon, but in the NBA, you just never know when that could change.

In the apron era, a lot of title-contending teams are forced to make unpopular decisions that could hurt their championship window, especially those that operate in smaller markets.

The key for the Nets is to acquire and develop as much young talent as possible, make use of their years on cost-effective contracts and go all in for a big fish when the timing is right.

Not every prospect is going to hit for the Nets, but if they could get at least a couple of them to hit and find a solid mix of veterans to hold things down on both sides of the floor, then the Nets will be in a strong enough position to let go of a lot of their draft capital and go all in on reeling in that big fish.