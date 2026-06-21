Mock Draft Has Brooklyn Nets Selecting Louisville Star at No. 6

We are just days away from the 2026 NBA Draft.

There are a handful of prospects the Brooklyn Nets could consider at the No. 6 spot, though a recent rumor could rule out one such prospect.

The Nets could look at another guard in this upcoming draft, which is Louisville's Mikel Brown Jr., Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley writes.

"His scoring punch is powerful, and his bucket-getting bag includes everything from he-shot-it-from-where?! deep threes to dynamic finishing at the basket," Buckley wrote. "Now, add showstopping dime-dropping to the equation, and you're left looking at a dynamic floor general in training. The Nets need this kind of offensive firepower, let alone this level of star potential."

Brown is exactly the prospect that could appeal to Nets GM Sean Marks and coach Jordi Fernández, given his positional size and versatile skillset.

The Nets need a guard who can put pressure on the rim and draw multiple defenders their way, which would open up the floor for his teammates to fire up some 3-pointers.

The Nets could also use an athlete who can get to the hoop in just a couple of short strides and electrify the Barclays Center with some otherworldly dunks.

Brown can fit in nicely with the existing guards on the Nets roster, including Egor Dëmin and Nolan Traoré.

Dëmin can position himself well for catch-and-shoot 3-pointers whenever Brown breaks down defenses with his innate ability to get downhill.

Traoré can similarly break down defenses with his knack for attacking the paint, which would open up Brown's jumper from behind the arc.

Assuming Nic Claxton stays in the mix, Brown could also develop a nice rapport with the Nets' longest tenured player, especially on the pick-and-roll.

Though Brown has demonstrated he has Steph Curry range, there are times he settles for deep shots a bit too often and might not always execute the cleanest passes, but those are fixable traits at the next level, especially with NBA coaches and trainers being able to help him clean up in those areas.

Brown could also develop into a solid, if not elite defender at the next level, given his size, length and coordination.

No prospect comes into the league a finished product, but Brown has a lot of traits that could someday make him one of the best guards in the league.

In Brooklyn, he'd have all the opportunities to try and make that happen.