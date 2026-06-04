Mock Trade Sends Two-Time All-NBA Forward to Nets for Michael Porter Jr., No. 6 Pick

There's been a lot of speculation about what the Brooklyn Nets should do with the No. 6 pick on draft night.

Whoever the Nets choose to select at that spot could draw comparisons to some of the most talented players in the league, past or present.

However, Brooklyn could simply look to package that pick in exchange for Jaylen Brown, which could give the Nets the bona fide superstar that could catapult this team back towards playoff contention.

Hypothetical trade package for Jaylen Brown:



Nets Receive: Jaylen Brown



Celtics Receive: MPJ, Nic Claxton, 2026 #6 overall pick, 2027 second round pick, 2028 first round pick



How would you feel about Jaylen Brown as the new face of the Nets? 🎙️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MWOHdo8t2F — SleeperNets (@SleeperNets) June 3, 2026

Darius Acuff Jr. and Mikel Brown Jr. are a couple of names repeatedly linked to the Nets, whether it's on mock drafts or from fan discourse.

However, there's been some buzz in recent days that suggests the Nets could either trade down or straight up select Karim Lopez or Nate Ament at No. 6, as the team may look to do away with selecting another guard.

Jaylen Brown will be 30 next season, still in the peak of his prime. However, acquiring him would undoubtedly put pressure on the Nets organization to build a winning team almost immediately.

Sending Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton strips the Nets of some of their more valuable win-now pieces. Porter has taken a meaningful leap as a 25-point-per-game scorer in his first season in Brooklyn, and Claxton has also developed into a nice all-around piece on both sides of the floor.

But the Nets will still have plenty of cap space, draft picks and young talent to work with as they try to build their roster accordingly and bring in sufficient enough talent to surround Jaylen Brown with.

This past season, Jaylen Brown proved he can be the No. 1 option of a team that is missing its lead superstar if there are enough pieces surrounding him to help him carry the load.

Jaylen Brown is also a recent Finals MVP winner, due to his ability to take over and score the ball when he needs to most while also taking on the challenge of single-handedly defending Luka Doncic.

Having a two-way superstar with championship pedigree is a rare luxury for any team to have, which is why it might just be worth it for the Nets to send their No. 6 pick packing.

Jaylen Brown's presence on the Nets alone would instantly raise this team's ceiling and could motivate another star and high quality rotational pieces to join him in Brooklyn in the coming years.