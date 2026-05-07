NBA Free Agency: Restricted Free Agents to Watch for the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the few teams that will have immense cap space this NBA offseason. That kind of flexibility gives them the chance to not only retain their own free agents but also chase big names in free agency as well. They could move out of a rebuild sooner than people think.

Brooklyn could target a plethora of unrestricted free agents, including a few sleepers. But what about restricted free agency?

Restricted free agency has become somewhat obsolete because teams can simply match any offer their homegrown player receives. Unless they depart in a sign-and-trade, it's extremely tough to lure someone off their team without a matched offer.

However, the Nets could use their immense cap space to keep teams from matching offers to their own free agents. It might result in a slight overpay, but there are a few restricted free agents to watch for Brooklyn:

Tari Eason, Houston Rockets

I've included Eason on quite a few lists of names to watch throughout the season for the Nets, but for good reason. The 24-year-old had a solid season for the Houston Rockets, averaging 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals, shooting a solid 36% from three-point range.

The Rockets may not be able to afford Eason if they want to remain under both apron levels. Houston was hard-capped at the first apron this season after handing out extensions to Kevin Durant and Jabari Smith Jr. last summer.

The Nets have the money to swoop in and outbid anyone for the 3&D wing. Eason may not take Brooklyn to the next level by himself, but at the very least, he adds to the young core given his potential and production for a playoff team early in his career.

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Kessler will generate plenty of interest this offseason from both young and contending teams. The 24-year-old only appeared in four games before a season-ending shoulder injury, but last year he averaged 11.1 points, 12.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.

If the Nets trade Nic Claxton this offseason, Kessler is the perfect replacement to join the youth movement. He doesn't need the ball in his hands to be effective as an elite paint anchor.

Bennedict Mathurin, LA Clippers

Mathurin's situation in LA is tricky. The Clippers acquired him at the trade deadline after sending Ivica Zubac to the Indiana Pacers, but his new team has no interest in paying big money amid the possibility of blowing this up even further this offseason.

The Nets could outbid LA for the 23-year-old wing, which would immediately make him a legitimate scoring option beside Michael Porter Jr. Mathurin has developed into a legitimate scoring threat with the physical defense on the other end.