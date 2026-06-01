NBA Mock Trade: Nets Acquire Zion Williamson From The Pelicans

The Brooklyn Nets should continue to improve with the growth of their young core. The front office may be hesitant to make a huge trade this offseason with memories of the Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden era still leaving a sour taste, but they likely can't rely solely on internal development to make a jump in wins.

Zion Williamson is a name that has been circulating in offseason trade rumors. The New Orleans Pelicans are coming off a season where they finished 26-56 despite Williamson playing in 62 games. He averaged 21 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and one steal per game.

It was a down year compared to most seasons for the 25-year-old star, but his improved health is the best sign for teams interested in him. This brings the Nets to a potential trade with the Pelicans that could benefit both sides.

Brooklyn Nets Receive:

• Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans Receive:

• Danny Wolf

• Terance Mann

• 2026 First Round Pick (BKN No. 6)

The Pelicans currently have rights to only the 58th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Brooklyn dropped in the lottery, and it is up in the air on what it should do about the situation now.

Trade scenarios to move up or down are in play, but in this trade, it'd be giving up a pick that could potentially be a player like Darius Acuff Jr. or Keaton Wagler. New Orleans would also get a young player in Danny Wolf to slide next to Derik Queen, building a promising front court for the future.

Terance Mann is needed in this deal for salary-matching purposes. There's a good chance that the Pelicans would look to move Mann again or at the 2027 trade deadline.

This move would also help New Orleans' salary situation. It is projected to be $10 million below the luxury tax, and this deal frees roughly $20 million. In the Nets' case, they're projected to have around $40 million in cap space and they can comfortably make this move.

Brooklyn also owns the 33rd and 43rd picks in the upcoming draft, so it could still invest in its future with those selections in a deep class. There are also more trade avenues for the front office if it were to make a deal similar to this for Williamson. A potential starting lineup for the Nets could look like Nolan Traoré, Egor Dëmin, Michael Porter Jr., Zion Williamson and Nic Claxton.