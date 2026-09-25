Nets Coach Jordi Fernandez Believes Last Season Set Up Flatbush Five for Success

The Brooklyn Nets made an NBA record five first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The Flatbush Five saw plenty of action on the court last season, as the Nets finished with an underwhelming 20-62 record.

Egor Demin could be in for a breakout season this upcoming campaign, and Nolan Traore could continue to see meaningful reps at guard off the bench.

Nets coach Jordi Fernandez believes that the Flatbush Five benefited from all the highs and lows of last season and thinks that could translate to even more success next season.

“I think with the system that we had here, it worked very well between Long Island, the coaching staff and the front office," Fernandez said. "The exposure that these guys had to real games — I think we led the league in minutes played by rookies — and that tells you a lot. The best player-development coach ever is real minutes. And just minutes, but competitive minutes and we've seen that. Unfortunately, we have not been able to win all those competitive games, but just those guys being there, I think that makes a difference and you see the results.

"Once again, I think those are the wins that don't show up in the standings, but those are the wins we believe in. A lot of those numbers and what it means, it stays internally and we keep going with a process, but I think right now what these guys have shown so far, it's been very positive, and then there's continuity into the summer. I'm just excited for the great things we have ahead of us."

Demin shot the ball fairly well in his first season in the league and has all the potential to shoot the lights out on a nightly basis. It was even more encouraging to see him be more aggressive getting downhill and showcasing some hops during Summer League.

Traore brings a nice change of pace off the bench and has the potential to be an impact defender at the next level.

Danny Wolf has a chance to be an excellent connector who can pass and shoot the ball effectively and get you a bucket in the post.

Drake Powell has the intangibles to be a great defender and downhill force, but his shooting and overall consistency need to improve.

Ben Saraf is a solid playmaker, but his shooting also needs to improve.