How Will Nolan Traore Fit into the Brooklyn Nets' Rotation This Upcoming Season?

The Brooklyn Nets are coming into the season with lofty rebuilding expectations, which could make for an underwhelming record.

Jordi Fernandez has proven able to connect with his players, and Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr. genuinely seem excited to be teaming up with one another.

The Nets suddenly have more depth at guard, with Mikel Brown Jr. and Egor Demin set to handle the starting duties at both spots.

However, the Nets will also likely want to continue to give Nolan Traore an opportunity to show what he's got, as he showed considerable flashes of excellence at times during his rookie season.

Heck, Traore made a big enough impression that caught the attention of arguably the best player in the NBA today.

"The only experience I have with Nolan is pre-selection with the national team," Victor Wembanyama said. "So we practiced together for a few days. In 2024, we were preparing for the Olympics. What I noticed from him was the maturity and the way he can control the game. The way that like, whoever the opponent is, it doesn't matter. He's got real guts, and I believe that's a guy who will have incredible growth over his career."

Traore's floater has especially looked smooth. Being able to convert that over Wembanyama is far from an easy task.

The Nets could use Traore as their first guard off the bench, as he should be able to mesh nicely with Brown and Demin.

Traore's speed and ability to get downhill and break down defenses will really open up the floor for the Nets and cleaner shot opportunities from downtown for Brown and Demin.

The Nets struggled to touch the paint and get defenses to collapse at times last season, but things considerably changed once Fernandez inserted the Frenchman into the lineup more consistently.

Traore is prone to falling in love with the 3-point shot, which isn't his area of strength, but surrounding him with more floor spacers should open up his driving game.

Defensively, Traore also plays a lot bigger than his 6-foot-3, 185 pound frame suggests, as he can be used as a free safety in the painted area and absorb contact from some of the bigger players the league has to offer.

Traore likely won't draw many starts this upcoming season, but his intangibles on both sides of the floor could help him earn meaningful burn off the pine.