Three Storylines That Will Define Brooklyn Nets' Training Camp

We're about a week away from training camp, as the Brooklyn Nets hope to make some noise of their own after seeing their crosstown rivals hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy.

The Nets have a couple of players capable of making the All-Star team, but their eye is mostly on the future rather than on establishing themselves as a legitimate playoff contender this season.

The veterans should still have a sizable role, but the focus will primarily be on player development.

With that said, let's take a look at the three storylines that will define the Nets' training camp.

Can Michael Porter Jr. and Julius Randle Develop Fast Chemistry?

Jan 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael Porter Jr. and Julius Randle are heading into this season with a lot to prove, as both hope to earn at least one more big payday.

Both could benefit from mutually tapping into that desire and playing off of each other, an idea Randle already seems to be looking forward to.

Randle tends to hold onto the ball for around four seconds per possession, whereas Porter sits a little bit above two.

Given Porter's ability to get free off the ball, that should open up plenty of assist opportunities for Randle.

Both could particularly establish good chemistry on pick-and-roll sets.

Can Egor Demin Carry Momentum From Summer League?

Jan 9, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (8) controls the ball against Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Egor Demin looked too good for Summer League, driving to the rim with will, lighting it up from downtown and showcasing incredible hops.

The 3-point shooting stroke should continue to show up for Demin, but he'll need to prove the improvements in his driving game are sustainable and can hold up against elite NBA competition if he hopes to take the next step in his game.

The added strength he put on should help him at least be able to bully smaller defenders and absorb more contact on drives to the rim.

Can Mikel Brown Jr. Effectively Control the Tempo?

Feb 9, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) dribbles against the NC State Wolfpack during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated N.C. State 118-77. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mikel Brown Jr. seems to be wiser than his age suggests, but even the most mature kids will eventually be exposed by some of the older guys who've been around the block.

Training camp should give Brown an opportunity to learn exactly how to shift gears on the attack and either go to his floater or make the right read in real time.

A lot of young players struggle to let the game come to them, but Brown could have an opportunity to work on that aspect before the real games begin.