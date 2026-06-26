Nets' Joshua Jefferson Eager to Learn from Two-Time All-NBA Forward

The Brooklyn Nets selected Joshua Jefferson No. 28 overall on draft night.

Nets GM Sean Marks has a history of finding diamonds in the rough in the late first round and even second round, drafting the likes of Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe within that range.

Jefferson's versatility could allow him to become the next late first-round pick to blossom in Brooklyn, as he'll have the opportunity to learn from new acquisition Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr.

"It's a great opportunity," Jefferson said. "So much knowledge between the two. I'm just going to be a sponge, asking them questions all the time and learning as much as I can. They have been through the ups and downs of the league. It's going to be on me to make sure that I'm seeking the information."

Jefferson seems to have taken a liking to Randle's game well before the two team up in Brooklyn

"I really enjoy watching bigger forwards that have a lot of ball skills on the perimeter," Jefferson said. "Something that you can learn from. Just seeing their pace and just the rhythm that they play with is really important for bigger guards to play with, when so many little guards are trying to get up into you and take the ball from you. Just seeing his pace and his physicality when he uses finesse and physicality.

"It's going to be huge for me. I watched a lot of Julius Randle film throughout my senior season. It helped me a lot seeing his mid-post, post-up work is a work of art, my opinion. I'm just going to use him as a resource to improve my game and then just get a lot of assists off of him."

Jefferson's playmaking skills, in particular, could help him earn a meaningful role in an NBA rotation one day.

"My processing skills is something I've been working on since I was a kid, child," Jefferson said. "Repping that out over time is something I'm naturally gifted at and something I'm just going to max out in the opportunities they give me. I'm going to have a lot of confidence when I'm on the floor and just play through my teammates."

Jefferson may not get a ton of minutes right away in Brooklyn's forward-heavy rotation, but he has all the tools to be an impact player in the league one day.