Julius Randle finds himself in a completely different situation in his first season with the Brooklyn Nets.

The team has struggled out of the gates and has failed to find the necessary cohesion on both sides of the floor to help them stay competitive in many games.

The losing can't be easy on Randle, as he was just on a Minnesota Timberwolves team that has advanced deep in the playoffs for the last couple of years.

The three-time All-Star has nothing but fond memories of his time in Minnesota and looks at his time there as a nice opportunity to recharge.

“I had so much fun here," Randle said. "My family had a lot of fun here, made a lot of great memories, played some good basketball, a lot of good people here. I was at a point in my career where it was needed. I needed to reset and it was great. It was open arms and I’m extremely happy that I got the opportunity to do that. It’s fine. You understand the business I’m in long enough, so you understand it, you get it.

“The organization was great to me. So it really wasn’t any hard feelings. You move on and I’m here now trying to make the best of the environment here. So I just gotta keep competing here, just enjoying the moment, keep playing hard. … And I was going to a place I was familiar with.”

Randle also made a positive impression on his head coach, Chris Finch, during his time in Minnesota.

Randle's performance during the Timberwolves' run to the Western Conference finals had Finch thinking he was on par with some of the league's best players.

“[I] loved coaching Julius," Finch said. "We did a lot of winning here, certainly in the playoffs. He was a huge, huge contributor there. He came here in less-than-ideal situations, 48 hours before the season started, trying to figure it out on the fly.

“It was his selflessness in the middle of that first season that really ignited our run, learning that this team needed him to be a primary playmaker. … The first two rounds of the playoffs that year, he was probably one of the top-five players in the league and helped us get to the Western Conference finals. So I know exactly the mindset he’ll be in. I’ve seen him go out against his previous teams.”