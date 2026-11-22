The Brooklyn Nets fell to the Orlando Magic 113-111 on Friday, though it was a bounceback effort of sorts.

The Nets were destroyed by 30 points by the Chicago Bulls a couple of nights earlier, as Brooklyn saw much better execution on both sides of the floor against Orlando.

Julius Randle put up 27 points on. 9-of-20 shooting, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals in the contest, galvanizing his group in the close loss.

"I think he did a great job," Fernandez said. "I think he led the team in assists, six assists to three turnovers. He was aggressive. He was encouraging everybody. His leadership was great. His physicality on defense. Nine rebounds. That's a great line, but it doesn't matter. The numbers don't matter. What matters is your energy and how you talk to your teammates. And I felt like today was a big step. Unfortunately, we couldn't get rewarded with a win, but that's the big picture that we all have to look at."

Randle echoed his coach's sentiment, putting it on himself and his teammates to hold each other accountable as they navigate this tough recent stretch.

"Felt like it was a step in the right direction," Randle said. "Obviously, we want to get on the winning side of things. But it felt like just overall, just a more connected group out there talking, communicating. I think that's the biggest thing, just us as managers being able to talk to each other, communicate, hold each other accountable. Coaches are going to do a great job of holding us accountable. But we have to do it amongst ourselves, too.

Egor Demin produced just six points on 1-of-6 shooting off the bench, struggling considerably to take that next step in his game this season.

Randle is there to help Demin and the other Nets rookies naviagte the rigors of NBA play.

"Just keep your head down, keep working, man," Randle said. "Just stay in the moment, stay present. You can't really worry about whether your shot is falling or not. You just got to figure out how you can impact winning. And I know Ye is hard. I know his intentions. He's going to be fine. He's going to be great. He just has to keep his head up. Don't let any doubt creep in or any negativity creep in. You just got to look straight ahead. Just keep working."