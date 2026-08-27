Nets' Michael Porter Jr. Gives Positive Kyrie Irving Update Following Gruesome Injury

Former Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving missed all of last season due to a torn ACL.

Irving is expected to remain with the Dallas Mavericks to begin the season, but at some point, the Mavs may trade the nine-time All-Star to build towards the future.

Irving has been going to work and attacking his rehab relentlessly during the offseason, catching the attention of Michael Porter Jr.

“I was hooping with Kyrie yesterday, and this is off of his ACL," Porter said on his Curious Mike podcast. "That dude was so cold, bro. I couldn't believe how he was moving out there. He was getting to the lane; there's all [seven] footers in there, and he was somehow [finishing] with the left. Bro, it was nutty. It was crazy.”

Porter has dealt with his fair share of injuries, most notably to his back, so he knows firsthand how injuries can zap a player of their best abilities.

Irving, too, has dealt with several injuries during his career, most notably suffering a fractured kneecap in the 2015 NBA Finals while playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers and a gruesome ankle sprain in the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals when he was on the Nets.

Irving has been open and honest about the toll the injuries have taken on him, but he seemed to be optimistic about where he's headed in recent comments.

"I am definitely close to being over at 100% in terms of my ACL recovery. It's been a while now," Irving said on a Twitch livestream in May. "I'm so grateful that I've had the time to heal and just experiment with my body more on the court and off the court in the weight room & just pushing myself to the limit."

At 34 years old, some may expect to see Irving lose a little bit of a step since his game relies on quick movements and shifts.

Is it realistic to see Irving perform at his best self the second he returns to the court? Probably not, but a lot of the footage that's been released from some of his offseason runs and workouts suggests he's still got plenty left in the tank.

When Irving is at his best, he is still one of the premier three-level scorers the NBA has to offer, as his ability to get to his spots and convert the most difficult layups are hard to replicate.