Nets' Mikel Brown Jr.'s Clutch Gene on Full Display in 4th Quarter vs. Hawks

Mikel Brown Jr. didn't convert a single field goal until the fourth quarter of the Brooklyn Nets' 124-121 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. However, he turned on the jets when the Nets needed him most.

He took a dribble handoff at the top of the key and blew past two defenders to get an easy two for his first field goal of the game.

His work on DHO actions have looked impressive, especially his quick decision making.

The lift he had on his jumper and ability to get to his spot off the DHO gave him just enough momentum to loft a shot over two defenders converging towards him for his second field goal of the game.

Brown's 3-point shooting prowess off the catch and shoot and his range was also on full display, which helped the Nets stay in a see-saw affair against a formidable playoff performance.

Unfortunately, Brown's hand eventually cooled off after pouring in 13 points in the final 12 minutes of play, but the potential he displayed is undeniable.

Having a guard who can get you a bucket through on-and-off-ball actions is indispensable in today's NBA; one who can reliably get it done in the clutch is even better. Doing it against a bulky, lengthy Hawks defense that isn't afraid to throw bodies your way makes the whole performance even sweeter.

Brown sometimes may be prone to turning the ball over and taking ill-advised shots from deep, but sometimes the best way for a player to grow is to put themselves into the fire and be willing to take big risks.

On a rebuilding Nets team, Brown should be given all of the opportunities to operate with the ball in his hands late in games and be given full freedom to have the offense run through him over the course of games.

Brown has also earned a reputation for being mature beyond his years, especially with his demonstrated attention to detail on the little things when it comes to the game of basketball.

The scouting report will eventually become more familiar with Brown, and the Louisville product is going to have to learn how to adjust his game plan to different defensive looks. However, in the opportunities he's had so far, it's incredibly encouraging to see how he's been able to create clean shot attempts for himself and his teammates and smoothly operate in the pick-and-roll.