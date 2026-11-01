What Brooklyn Nets Need to do to Get First Win of Season Against Pacers

It's been an absolutely rough go of things for the Brooklyn Nets to begin the season, losing all five of their games so far.

Other than a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Boston Celtics, the Nets have had trouble staying in the game against many of their opponents.

A lot of the Nets' on court troubles could be attributed to their lack of production at point guard, as Egor Demin has not taken the leap that many expected him to, Nolan Traore is still finding his footing at the NBA level and Mikel Brown Jr. is very early into his professional career.

Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr. have struggled with inconsistency, as both have had trouble shooting the ball at a clip they're capable of.

Noah Clowney has taken a step back from last season, and three of the Nets rookies from the 2025 NBA Draft have failed to crack a consistent role in the rotation.

Day'Ron Sharpe has struggled to establish himself as a starting center after otherwise making noticeable improvements in his game the last few seasons.

Moe Wagner has been a bright spot for the Nets, as his inside-outside game has been on point and his ability to move the ball around and be part of many actions, especially at the high post, has helped improve the flow of Brooklyn's offense.

Though the Indiana Pacers will be without Tyrese Haliburton, beating them will still likely be a tough task, as the Nets will have to contend with Pascal Siakam and Indiana's fast-paced offense.

Siakam is a threat to put immense pressure on the rim, light it up from behind the arc and move the ball around. He's also an ace defensively, as he's able to guard multiple positions and stand his ground against bigger and smaller players.

Andrew Nembhard should get extended run with Haliburton out of action, as the Nets will need to take his blazing speed into account.

Demin will be out of action in this one, which will hurt the Nets from a floor-spacing and playmaking perspective.

It'll be up to Randle to take the lead offensively and set the pace. He needs to settle for less jumpers and make more of an effort to attack the rim. If he's active in doing that, it'll open up many more looks for Porter and others to get involved in the flow of the offense.