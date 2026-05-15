Nets Predicted to Move into the Top 3 of Draft, Acquire Former All-NBA Star

The Brooklyn Nets are currently projected to be the sixth team on the clock on draft night.

Much speculation has pointed to the team either deciding to move up, or perhaps even down, depending on which prospect the team prefers to draft.

One scenario could have the Nets move up and acquire Ja Morant from the Memphis Grizzlies and the No. 3 pick, which could land Cameron Boozer in Brooklyn. Out would go Nic Claxton, Terance Mann, and the No. 6 pick, Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley writes.

"If the Grizzlies would be willing to talk shop, the Nets might be all over this," Buckley wrote. "They've been aiming to up their competitiveness next season, and this deal could help make that happen. Morant's stock is sliding, but he quietly looked great before an elbow injury ended his season (23.5 points, 9.3 assists over his final six outings).

"Boozer, though, would be the bigger prize. He's been a decorated winner at every level, and he could be this draft's most polished prospect—as an 18-year-old. He can score from all over, make enough reads to serve as an offensive hub and dominate on the glass. And while he'll be physically challenged defensively, betting on players who are this big, this skilled and this instinctive usually pans out."

Morant is simply not the same player he was when he first came into the league, as he's dealt with injuries, off the court issues, and the lack of a developing 3-point shot.

However, a change of scenery could sometimes benefit a star in desperate need of one, which is exactly what Brooklyn could offer the former All-NBA star.

Morant's aerial acrobatics quickly made him a social media darling among the younger generation of fans, alongside his exuberant personality.

Simply put, he has big city charisma and could at least come in and provide some excitement to a fanbase in desperate need of some while the organization figures out how to navigate this rebuild.

At the same time, though, it's hard to see the Grizzlies move out of the No. 3 selection just to get off Morant's contract, which has over $40 million attached to it per season through 2028.

But if the Grizzlies decide the tradeoff is worth it, this is definitely a deal Brooklyn should look to make, as Boozer has the potential to be a nice fit in Nets coach Jordi Fernández's system.