Nets' Julius Randle Catches Odd Stray from Hall of Famer

Julius Randle has made a solid name for himself, largely due to his time with the New York Knicks.

At first, many Knicks fans weren't sold on parting with Randle to land Karl-Anthony Towns in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but it's safe to say the Knicks made the smart move.

Randle's postseason play in recent years has been under a lot of scrutiny, with several poor shooting and turnover-filled performances under his belt, catching the eye of Tracy McGrady.

"I hate how Julius Randle played last year in the playoffs," McGrady said. "He played like that because I think he was in his feelings cause he was in the trade talks. You got to stay professional; I don't care what the case may be. Come on now."

Randle has overachieved for the greater part of the last decade, but the playoffs are a different animal, so you need to stay locked in and out of your own head if you want to find success at that level.

Some of the best teams in the league have plenty of time to scout individual players and find ways to take them out of their comfort zone. In that case, Randle found himself dribbling through the teeth of the Oklahoma City Thunder's defense in the 2025 Western Conference Finals, leaving the fate of the Timberwolves all in Anthony Edwards' hands.

Expectations should be much lower for Randle in his first season with the Brooklyn Nets, though he should have many more opportunities to operate with the ball in his hands.

The Nets will probably look to initiate most of their offensive plays through the hands of Randle, looking to get him downhill as much as possible while creating ample looks for himself and his teammates.

There are several stars the Nets could look to acquire who could fit well next to Randle, but Randle will also need to learn how to coexist with Michael Porter Jr., unless Porter ends up moving on.

As Randle ages, he could serve as a nice veteran presence who has experience operating as a No. 1 option of a playoff team, giving Egor Dëmin and Mikel Brown Jr. plenty of wisdom to learn from.

Randle has proven he can help shift the culture of a team in transition once before. The Nets certainly hope he can tap into that once again despite being several years older.