Can Michael Porter Jr. Maintain Scoring Increase from Last Season?

The Brooklyn Nets will look a bit different next season, but they’re hoping for consistency from their leading scorer.

Last season, the Nets were one of the worst teams in the league, but they still managed to find some positives throughout the year. One of the most notable positives from the Nets’ season was the emergence of Michael Porter Jr.

After spending his entire career in Denver, Porter quickly made himself at home in Brooklyn as the team’s No. 1 scoring option. Averaging a career-high 24.2 points per game, Porter proved that he can still be quite effective with an expanded role.

Going into next season, the Nets will again have Porter running the show, likely still as the top scoring option, but there will also be some significant changes. Along with drafting guard Mikel Brown Jr. in the lottery, the Nets also traded for former All-Star forward Julius Randle.

With a couple of more players who will often have the ball in their hands, Porter’s role is tough to predict. Given his frame and skillset, it’s hard to imagine he’ll be thrust back into being a role player, but there are some warranted concerns about his ability to stay around that 24.2 points a game from last season.

While scoring 24 points a night isn’t easy, doing so for a team that isn’t trying to win is much different than doing so on a team with postseason aspirations. Of course, Porter hasn’t just been some empty-stats player throughout his career, having started on the Nuggets' championship team in 2023.

Still, with Randle also in the picture next season, Porter won’t be the lone veteran star on the squad, and his usage will surely decrease. That leaves Porter with a couple of potential paths next season, and his performance could determine how much money he earns next summer if Brooklyn doesn’t ink him to an extension this offseason.

The unfavorable scenario would feature Porter sliding back into more of a typical role player position and deferring to Randle. Seeing his averages drop to where they were in his Denver days wouldn’t necessarily be a major concern, but it would likely wipe out all of the things Porter appeared to have shown last season.

However, there’s also a chance Porter can use his new teammates to his advantage. After spending last season as the clear No. 1 option, having some more talent around him could result in better efficiency and more impactful numbers if he’s able to maintain his averages on a team that finishes around .500.