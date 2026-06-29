Nets Reportedly Interested in Luring Rui Hachimura from Lakers

On June 30, at 6 p.m. ET, the floodgates will open for NBA free agency, and the Brooklyn Nets will be one team people have their eyes on the most. Whether it's the promising young core or the immense amount of cap space, the Nets are an up-and-coming franchise looking to get back in the postseason hunt.

This summer will be the most pivotal for Brooklyn, seeing as how the organization is already improving the roster. The Nets brought in a talented group of rookies, headlined by Mikel Brown Jr., but also acquired Julius Randle in a major three-team trade leading up to the 2026 NBA Draft.

With free agency kicking off soon, Brooklyn has been linked to several high-profile names with its ability to dish out large contracts and remain flexible.

Mitchell Robinson and Jalen Duren are two players to watch, but according to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, the Nets are also a suitor for Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura.

“Brooklyn keeps coming up as a likely suitor, too, for the Lakers' Rui Hachimura, league sources say," Stein and Fischer wrote. "The Nets and Spurs are two teams we've heard have interest in adding Hachimura's services, while the Spurs are also faced with resolving Harrison Barnes' future as the veteran forward heads to unrestricted free agency.”

Coming off an NBA Finals run, the San Antonio Spurs certianly have more to offer in terms of immediate success; the opportunity to play with Victor Wembanyama and an exciting, young contender, may be too good to pass up.

However, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks, the Nets could end up with $37 million in cap space, which is more than enough to lure Hachimura from the Lakers. Los Angeles is already bringing Austin Reaves back on a new deal, while LeBron James and Luke Kennard are other free agents of concern.

Hachimura is coming off a season in which he averaged 11.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game on 51-44-69 shooting splits. In Brooklyn, the 28-year-old could take his production to the next level with more touches in Jordi Fernandez's system.

The only caveat would be Hachimura's fit alongside Randle and Michael Porter Jr., two ball-dominant players. As a forward, he'd likely have to come off the bench barring a significant positional change. Nevertheless, the former lottery pick would be a major addition to the Nets.