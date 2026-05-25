Brooklyn Nets Predicted to Trade Michael Porter Jr. for 25-Year-Old All-NBA Forward

The Brooklyn Nets could look to move Michael Porter Jr. after just one season with the team.

The Nets don't own their first-round pick next season, which could force the team to make a couple of win-now trades to avoid undergoing a long-term rebuild.

Because of that, the Nets could look to acquire Jalen Williams from the Oklahoma City Thunder, an idea floated by some NBA insiders at ESPN.

The package would send Porter out along with their 2027 first-round pick (least favorable of their own and Houston's), a 2029 first-round pick, and a 2031 first-round pick.

"As for Brooklyn, there is a priority to improve its roster, considering the Houston Rockets have the right to swap first-round picks in 2027," Bobby Marks wrote. "In trading Porter for Williams, Brooklyn would still have cap space to add via free agency or another trade. Instead of their own picks, the Nets should consider including the New York Knicks' unprotected first-rounders (2027, 2029, 2031) along with an unprotected first from the Denver Nuggets."

"Brooklyn would need to hope Williams can move past his nagging hamstring injuries, but the 25-year-old wing is a dream target for a rebuilding team," Ben Golliver wrote.

WIlliams would undoubtedly give the Nets the starpower they so desperately need as they navigate this rebuild.

The two-way wing has shown up on the game's biggest stage with his versatile scoring and defense against some of the league's biggest stars.

Williams can fit in with just about any supporting cast, given his knack for scoring off the ball and getting hot from deep. But he can also take over with the ball in his hands, put pressure on the rim, and create clean looks in the midrange.

Williams would also be exactly the wing that fits well in Nets coach Jordi Fernández's system, especially in a defensive that relies heavily on double teaming, switching, and pressuring ball handlers full court.

The 2024-25 All-NBA Third Team selection may just need a bigger stage for his best talents to shine through. He's had to share the ball with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, but in Brooklyn, he'd undeniably be the first option unless the Nets bring in another big time scorer.

Porter developed into a legitimate All-Star candidate in his first season in an expanded role in Brooklyn. Perhaps J-Dub could find the same success with similar reps and opportunities.