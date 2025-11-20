Analyzing Brooklyn Nets' Advanced Stats: Usage Rates

The Brooklyn Nets sit logically at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings to prime themselves for a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The season has unfolded as expected –– perhaps worse than some hopeful thinkers had theorized –– and the Nets' offensive identity has reflected their rebuilding mentality.

Brooklyn's abundance of youth, specifically its five rookies, may not be playing as much as some people would want to see –– only Egor Demin and Drake Powell have played for than 100 minutes this season. The reason for this is that the Nets aren't solely focused on development.

With talented veterans on the squad like Michael Porter Jr., Cam Thomas and Nic Claxton, the idea is to still play through the best players to increase their trade value. Brooklyn has also used the G League as a tool to get the other rookies' developmental minutes outside of the main roster.

An effective way to understand the Nets' vision for the future is to look at usage rates. It's an advanced stat that can vary throughout a season and contextualize team goals.

Top Leaders and Why

Nov 3, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) looks to drive past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Among Brooklyn's players with at least 100 minutes played this season, Cam Thomas, Michael Porter Jr., Day'Ron Sharpe, Nic Claxton and Ziaire Williams lead in usage rate, in that order.

The Nets' main goal to begin this season has been to increase the trade value of their older players –– old compared to the rest of Brooklyn's roster. Even if it wasn't, it was assumed that Thomas and Porter Jr. would take the bulk of the shots.

Thomas has been injured over the past six games, and even before that, he may have been hurting his stock more than helping it because of poor shooting splits. Porter Jr., on the other hand, has been the team's leading scorer and rebounder, potentially demanding high-quality draft capital if the Nets were to move on from him.

The same goes for Claxton, who could be a trade candidate after having the best scoring stretch of his career to start this season.

Looking at the two high usage players off the bench, it makes sense because they are the most skilled scorers in the second unit, but are also in a weird middle ground, both being 24 years old. Williams is more likely to stay around with less trade value than Sharpe because rotational centers that can rebound and defend at a high level will always be in demand.

These usage numbers are subject to change depending on when the Nets change their goals, which they will. Rookies and other developmental pieces will definitely be the priority post-trade deadline, but we could see them take over even sooner depending on the state of Brooklyn's draft odds.