Analyzing the Brooklyn Nets Struggles on the Defensive Glass

Sitting at dead last in the NBA for defensive rebounds per game is the Brooklyn Nets. Their 26.6 team average is the worst in Brooklyn history.

It's not because of a lack of size, it's more related to poor instincts and a lack of effort on the defensive glass. While the Nets were competitive in a narrow defeat on Friday to the Orlando Magic, they lacked proper intensity when cleaning up misses –– especially in clutch time.

The score stood 92-90 Brooklyn, with just over four minutes left in the game and Orlando had three offensive rebounds in that closing window. Those three offensive rebounds were the only three of the quarter, but they came at the worst possible time for the Nets.

Michael Porter Jr. finished with a team-high 11 rebounds but wasn't satisfied with his performance or the team's overall performance.

"We just have to rebound as a group," Porter Jr. said. "Clax is battling pretty big and strong most nights, so we just got to get in there and crash the glass."

Brooklyn has lost the defensive rebound battle in its last seven games, and has only two games this season winning that battle. Both games were single-digit losses.

The staple duo of the frontcourt has been Nic Claxton and Porter Jr. –– unsurprisingly, the Nets' leading rebounders. Porter Jr. is averaging 7.7 rebounds per game, his best average across his seven seasons in the NBA. Claxton, on the other hand, hasn't provided the usual spark he does on the boards.

The 6-foot-11 center is averaging 6.9 rebounds per game, 3.9 coming on the defensive end. While his offensive rebound numbers are the best of his career, his defensive rebound numbers are the worst since the 2021-22 season.

Claxton was once a 9.9 rebounds-per-game player just two seasons ago, but the effort and strength in that area have not been apparent this rebuilding year. The woes aren't all on him, but as the starting center, he is expected to lead by example.

It will take a team effort to fix this problem, but it stems from the starting forwards.

"If I'm getting nine or 10 (rebounds), I have to be trying to get 12 or 13," Porter Jr. said. "Noah (Clowney) is getting four or five, try to get up to seven. All of us can get a few more rebounds to eliminate the offensive second-chance points."