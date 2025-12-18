Brooklyn Nets' Injury Report vs. Miami Heat

After a three-day break, the Brooklyn Nets are back for a matchup against the Miami Heat at the Barclays Center tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Nets are hoping to continue their winning ways, having secured four victories in their last six games.

At 7-18, good for the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference, Brooklyn has found a surprising rhythm on offense centered around Michael Porter Jr. Despite trade buzz regarding the veteran forward, Porter has been one of the most efficient leading scorers in the league, averaging 25.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists on incredible 50-41-81 shooting splits.

Meanwhile, the Heat have cooled off after starting the season 13-6. Now, they're 14-12, sitting as the eighth seed in the East. Even with Tyler Herro's return from a toe injury, Miami has slowed down, particularly struggling on the offensive end. The team ranks fourth in defensive rating, but 15th on the other side of the floor.

The Nets will have a few key names out tonight, with two rookies still assigned to their G League affiliate in Long Island. Brooklyn is still awaiting a return for star guard Cam Thomas, amid trade rumors. Meanwhile, the Heat could have their two leading scorers on the sidelines, with a few other contributors out.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Ben Saraf: OUT - G League (Assignment)

Nolan Traore: OUT - G League (Assignment)

Cam Thomas: OUT - Left Hamstring Strain

Haywood Highsmith: OUT - Knee Surgery Recovery

E.J. Liddell: OUT - G League (Two-Way)

Tyson Etienne: OUT - G League (Two-Way)

Miami Heat Injury Report

Norman Powell: Questionable - Elbow

Tyler Herro: OUT - Toe

Nikola Jovic: OUT - Elbow

Pelle Larsson: OUT - Hip

Terry Rozier: OUT - Not with team

With Herro out and Powell potentially joining him, the Nets could have more of a fighting chance against some talented Miami guards. The Heat will still have Davion Mitchell and Jaime Jaquez Jr. in the rotation, while Andrew Wiggins and Simone Fontecchio should slide in at the forward positions. Bam Adebayo is the man in the middle at center.

Brooklyn is expected to run its usual starting lineup that has been used for 14 of its 17 games after Thomas went down. While Porter has been the best offensive weapon thus far, Nic Claxton and Noah Clowney are having their best scoring seasons yet, which gives hope against an elite defensive team.

Brooklyn's Projected Starters

G: Egor Demin

G: Terance Mann

F: Michael Porter Jr.

F: Noah Clowney

C: Nic Claxton

Miami's Projected Starters

G: Davion Mitchell

G: Norman Powell/Jaime Jaquez Jr.

F: Andrew Wiggins

F: Simone Fontecchio

C: Bam Adebayo