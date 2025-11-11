Nets See Needed Contributors on Injury Report vs. Raptors

On Tuesday night, the Brooklyn Nets will face off against an Eastern Conference foe in the Toronto Raptors, hoping to grab a second win on the season.

So far, the Nets have seen only one, taking down the undermanned Indiana Pacers days ago, 112-103. With that, they're tied for the second-worst record in the league, only ahead of Washington at 1-10.

Brooklyn has obviously positioned itself to grab more top draft picks after selecting five in the first round of the 2025 draft, though the organization would still like to see development across the 2025-26 regular season.

Toronto could provide an opportunity to snag another, though the Raptors have been a much more competitive 5-5 so far this season. Injuries are sure to play a factor, as Brooklyn is already dealing with a few important ones early in the season.

Here are the injury reports for both the Nets and Raptors:

Brooklyn Nets injuries:

Haywood Highsmith — Out: Right knee

Day’Ron Sharpe — Out: Left glute

Cam Thomas — Out: Left hamstring

Nolan Traore — Out: G League

Toronto Raptors injuries:

Ochai Agbaji — Out: Lower back

Chucky Hepburn — Out: G League

AJ Lawson — Out: G League

Sandro Mamukelashvili — Questionable: Neck contusion - stiffness

Alijah Martin — Out: G League

The Nets have four players listed on their injury report, the most notable of which are shooting guard Cam Thomas and wing Day’Ron Sharpe.

Thomas is the second-leading scorer on the squad, only behind Michael Porter Jr., but is now slated to miss several weeks with a hamstring injury. His presence has already been missed, as Brooklyn has scored just 102 points per game in two games since his injury.

He would've certainly been a big help against the Raptors, who have a myriad of lengthy, talented defenders they can roll out.

Day’Ron Sharpe left Sunday’s game against New York, and is now listed out against Toronto. So far, he’s been solid in low minutes, scoring 6.7 points on 65% shooting.

The Nets continue to be without Haywood Highsmith, who has yet to make his Brooklyn debut after being acquired from Miami this offseason.

The Raptors will be without wing Ochai Agbaji, with forward Sandro Mamukelashvili listed as questionable.

Toronto will also be without a trio of G League players in Chucky Hepburn, AJ Lawson and Alijah Martin.

The Nets and Raptors tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT.