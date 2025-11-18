Brooklyn Nets to Face Boston Celtics Without Major Scorer

The Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Boston Celtics tonight, looking for its second-straight win.

In a Sunday matchup between two of the Eastern Conference's worst teams, the Nets left little doubt in crushing Washington, 129-106. Michael Porter Jr. continued a solid start to the year with 34 points, Tyrese Martin added 20 off the bench, and the Nets were generally able to see success on both ends of the floor in scoring often and holding the Wizards to just 106.

Now, the Nets are on the hunt for just their third win of the season.

Both of Brooklyn's wins so far have come against one-win teams in Washington and Indiana, and a win against a tough but .500 Boston team would likely go a long way for morale. The Nets will assuredly continue to maintain their hunt for the top picks at the 2026 NBA Draft, though the coaching staff and front office would like to see development over the course of the season.

As always, the injury report is sure to play a factor for both teams ahead of tonight's inter-conference bout. Here are the injury reports for both the Nets and Celtics ahead of tonight’s game:

Brooklyn Nets injuries:

Haywood Highsmith — Out: Right knee

Ben Saraf — Out: Left ankle

Cam Thomas — Out: Left hamstring

Boston Celtics injuries:

Max Shulga — Out: G League

Jayson Tatum — Out: Right achilles

Amari Williams — Out: G League

Both the Nets and Celtics’ injury reports are fairly clean, relative to others team’s growing lists, though each features one key contributor.

The Nets continue to be without Cam Thomas, who will be sidelined for at least a few more weeks dealing with a left hamstring injury. He was one of the team’s top scorers before his injury, trailing only Michael Porter Jr. Through just eight games he scored 21.4 points per game, doing so with room to grow from an efficiency standpoint.

Brooklyn will also be without Haywood Highsmith, who has yet to make his Nets’ debut after being acquired from the Heat this offseason. Rookie Ben Saraf is listed as out with an ankle injury, though others in Danny Wolf and Nolan Traore are back from G League assignment.

The Celtics’ biggest injury is obviously Jayson Tatum, who’s an irreplaceable superstar on the wing. Boston will also be without Max Shulga and Amari Williams, both of which are on G League assignment.

The Nets and Celtics tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT tonight.