Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The injury reports for both the Nets and Hawks.

Derek Parker

Oct 24, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (8) celebrates after scoring in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Through a handful of games, the Brooklyn Nets officially have the worst record in the league.

It isn’t a surprise that the Nets are the league’s worst team. Being the freshest rebuild and needing to assimilate five first-round talents to the hardwood, assumptions were made prior to the season that Brooklyn could go get the top draft odds.

But few thought it would happen this fast.

While a few other teams are winless, no other team has four just yet besides Brooklyn.

The Nets have been a solid offensive team, ranking No. 13 in team offensive rating, though its defense ranks dead last among all 30 teams. That’s been the price to pay, employing Cam Thomas and Michael Porter Jr., though ancillary players haven’t much picked up the slack in those areas. 

The Nets have dropped games to Charlotte, Cleveland, San Antonio and most recently Houston, but are hoping to get in the win column versus an Eastern Conference foe in the Hawks Wednesday night.

Here are the injury reports for both Brooklyn and Atlanta ahead of tonight’s bout:

Brooklyn Nets injuries:

Haywood Highsmith — Out: Right knee

Ziaire Williams — Questionable: Lower back

Atlanta Hawks injuries:

Nikola Djurisic — Out: G League

Jalen Johnson — Probable: Right ankle

Eli John Ndiaye — G League

Zaccharie Risacher — Probable: Right ankle

The Nets have two players on their injury report: Haywood Highsmith and Ziaire Williams.



Highsmith was acquired in the offseason, and has yet to make his debut in Brooklyn due to a setback in his recovery. Williams is off to a hot start this season from beyond the arc, and is a toss-up for Wednesday’s bout.

The more notable part of the Nets’ injury report is the lack of three rookies in Egor Demin, Drake Powell and Danny Wolf, all of which have missed the last handful of games due to various injuries.

Unfortunately for the Nets’ odds at winning, the Hawks are getting two high-impact players back in Jalen Johnson and Zaccharie Risacher. 

Johnson has long been a talent in Atlanta, so far this season averaging just shy of 20 points per game on the wing. Risacher was the top pick a few years ago, and while he’s gotten off to a slow start in Year 2, still has the ability to impact both ends for the Hawks.

The Nets and Hawks tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT.

DEREK PARKER

Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association, and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020, and has experience working in print, video and radio.

