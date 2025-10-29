Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks Injury Report
Through a handful of games, the Brooklyn Nets officially have the worst record in the league.
It isn’t a surprise that the Nets are the league’s worst team. Being the freshest rebuild and needing to assimilate five first-round talents to the hardwood, assumptions were made prior to the season that Brooklyn could go get the top draft odds.
But few thought it would happen this fast.
While a few other teams are winless, no other team has four just yet besides Brooklyn.
The Nets have been a solid offensive team, ranking No. 13 in team offensive rating, though its defense ranks dead last among all 30 teams. That’s been the price to pay, employing Cam Thomas and Michael Porter Jr., though ancillary players haven’t much picked up the slack in those areas.
The Nets have dropped games to Charlotte, Cleveland, San Antonio and most recently Houston, but are hoping to get in the win column versus an Eastern Conference foe in the Hawks Wednesday night.
Here are the injury reports for both Brooklyn and Atlanta ahead of tonight’s bout:
Brooklyn Nets injuries:
Haywood Highsmith — Out: Right knee
Ziaire Williams — Questionable: Lower back
Atlanta Hawks injuries:
Nikola Djurisic — Out: G League
Jalen Johnson — Probable: Right ankle
Eli John Ndiaye — G League
Zaccharie Risacher — Probable: Right ankle
The Nets have two players on their injury report: Haywood Highsmith and Ziaire Williams.
Highsmith was acquired in the offseason, and has yet to make his debut in Brooklyn due to a setback in his recovery. Williams is off to a hot start this season from beyond the arc, and is a toss-up for Wednesday’s bout.
The more notable part of the Nets’ injury report is the lack of three rookies in Egor Demin, Drake Powell and Danny Wolf, all of which have missed the last handful of games due to various injuries.
Unfortunately for the Nets’ odds at winning, the Hawks are getting two high-impact players back in Jalen Johnson and Zaccharie Risacher.
Johnson has long been a talent in Atlanta, so far this season averaging just shy of 20 points per game on the wing. Risacher was the top pick a few years ago, and while he’s gotten off to a slow start in Year 2, still has the ability to impact both ends for the Hawks.
The Nets and Hawks tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT.