Can Nets Avoid Becoming NBA's Last Winless Team?
The Brooklyn Nets are one of the NBA’s few remaining winless teams, and time is running out for them to avoid becoming the only team on that list.
Over the first four games of the season, the Nets have shown exactly why many projected them to be the worst squad in basketball. With blowout losses in Charlotte and Houston, those matchups didn’t give Brooklyn fans much to be excited about.
However, the Nets managed to have a couple of exciting battles against the Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs, sparking huge comebacks in each game before ultimately coming up short in the closing minutes. Yet, those games come out as losses all the same, leaving the Nets at 0-4 a week into the season.
On Wednesday, the Nets will take the floor again and look to snap their losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks. Sitting at 1-3 this season, the Hawks have underperformed to open the year after being projected to be one of the biggest risers in the Eastern Conference.
Given how Atlanta has been underwhelming to begin the year, it could be a perfect opportunity for Brooklyn to finally get a win. Of course, Atlanta is looking at this matchup as a chance to get back on track with another road victory.
That will likely be how just about every team on Brooklyn’s upcoming schedule sees the Nets. If Brooklyn can’t get its first win against the Hawks on Wednesday, it could easily be the NBA’s last winless team by the time it takes the floor again on Sunday.
The only other remaining winless squads in the league are the Indiana Pacers and the New Orleans Pelicans. While neither of those teams seem likely to be favored in any of their next three games, both have mostly looked better than the Nets this season.
Unless the Pelicans continue to have crushing losses like their first two games, they seem good enough to at least steal a win on the road or get one against Charlotte on Tuesday after their road trip. Meanwhile, the Pacers and Nets are set for battle on Nov. 5, which is a week from Wednesday, in a matchup that has a non-zero chance of featuring the final two winless teams.
With a three-game homestand against the Hawks, 76ers and Timberwolves ahead of their trip to Indiana, the Nets need to find a way to channel some of the Barclays Center energy from the home opener and get in the win column in front of their home crowd.