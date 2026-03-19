NBA Champion Mark Daigneault Has High Praise for Nets Coach Jordi Fernández

The defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder showed no mercy on the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, blowing them out 121-92 while building a lead as large as 42 points.

The Thunder may be steamrolling the league right now, but it was just four years ago that OKC was in a similar spot as the Nets in Mark Daigneault's second season as OKC's coach.

Nets coach Jordi Fernández has drawn rave reviews from several coaches and executives across the league. Add the 2024 Coach of the Year to the list, as the two worked together during the 2013 U19 World Cup.

"I know Jordi, and I know that he's a really good coach," Daigneault said. "I coached against Jordi in the G League. We were like video guys together. He was with Spain, and I was with USA Basketball. I have great respect for him as a mind and as a person, and I think he's doing a great job, which can get muddled up when it's a rebuilding situation. They're clearly organized, and he's elevating the value of the players that are on his team."

Fernández admitted he wasn't the de facto video coordinator due to Spain's limited resources, but credited Daigneault for his help and has recognized his growth from afar.

"I had to wear a lot of hats," Fernández said. "Mark was super helpful, and we got to know each other back then in 2013. [I] have a lot of respect for him. Not just the coach, but also the person. It's very special what he's accomplished in being an NBA champion, and the way this team plays, obviously, that's the identity that he works really hard to project."

The Nets may not have a roster that is ready to compete for a championship right now, but things could change if lottery luck goes Brooklyn's way and the organization finds a way to bring in a superstar this offseason.

Fernández's ability to build relationships with his players and bring out the best in every man on his roster has been apparent in each of his stops throughout his career. It was especially important during his run as Team Canada's coach during the 2024 Olympics.

Brooklyn may not be ready to compete for a championship next season, even with meaningful upgrades, but Fernández's patience and work ethic should have the Nets in a better spot sooner rather than later.