Should the Brooklyn Nets Bring Jason Kidd Back into the Organization?

The Dallas Mavericks and head coach Jason Kidd have mutually parted ways, according to the team.

Kidd had considerable success in his five years coaching the team, helping the Mavericks get to the NBA Finals in 2024.

Kidd began his coaching career with the Brooklyn Nets, leading a group featuring Deron Williams, Joe Johnson, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Brook Lopez.

While the Nets somewhat underachieved in Kidd's lone season coaching the team, it was his creativity that helped Brooklyn weather the storm with Lopez going down with a season-ending foot injury in December.

Kidd got Garnett, who was hellbent on his status as a power forward, to slide up to center and moved Pierce to power forward, where he thrived in small-ball lineups as a floor spacer. Kidd also helped revitalize Shaun Livingston's career by leveraging Livingston's midrange shooting, playmaking, and defense while shifting Williams to an off-ball role.

Kidd later helped Giannis Antetokounmpo refine his on-ball skills during his stint as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, helping make the two-time MVP one of the most dangerous drivers and finishers at the rim while improving his playmaking skills.

At first, Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving wasn't the cleanest fit in Dallas, but Kidd found ways to maximize Dončić's playmaking and Irving's iso scoring skills to make the tandem a success.

Simply put, Kidd has found ways to maximize everything he has given to him as a coach, similar to what he was able to do as a player.

The Nets are all but committed to Jordi Fernández as their head coach through this rebuild, but it doesn't mean the team can't bring in other respected voices to help accelerate that process in Brooklyn.

Kidd was an assistant head coach with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2019 to 2021, as he was part of the team that won a championship in 2020. If an assistant coaching job isn't available for Kidd, perhaps the Nets could bring him in as an advisor.

It wouldn't be shocking to see Kidd eventually seek a coaching gig elsewhere, but taking a year off from the sidelines and serve in an advisory or mentorship role could help keep him fresh for his next opportunity and give him a new perspective of coaching.

Amid uncertain times, bringing Kidd back would mean a lot for some fans, as he represented some of the happiest times in franchise history.