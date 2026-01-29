NBA Mock Trade: Nets Send Nic Claxton to the Lakers

The Brooklyn Nets have popped up in trade rumors throughout this season as sellers at the approaching deadline. The name at the forefront of trade discussions involving the Nets is 26-year-old center Nic Claxton.

He's under contract until the 2028 offseason and is having one of the best seasons of his career. Claxton's annual salary also goes down every season, making him an intriguing asset to many contending teams. Brooklyn would likely prefer to capitalize on his stellar season, but the front office feels no need to rush a trade if its needs aren't met.

Claxton is a known entity at this point in his career. He's a dynamic shot blocker who can give you seven rebounds per game and keep the flow of an offense moving. True floor-stretching abilities will probably never be there, but his development as a passer adds another fold to his offensive arsenal.

With Claxton's contract situation and skill set laid out, let's see what the Los Angeles Lakers could give up to obtain the reliable starting center.

Brooklyn Nets – Los Angeles Laker Mock Trade

Nets Acquire:

Rui Hachimura

Gabe Vincent

LAL 2028 unprotected 1st round pick

Lakers Acquire:

Nic Claxton

This trade would put the Nets in a prime position to increase their draft lottery odds for 2026. They currently have the fifth-best odds at the No. 1 pick and are two games back from the worst record in the NBA. Claxton is the anchor of Brooklyn's defense while also being one of the top scorers –– the team would be somewhat lost without him.

Trade Impact for the Nets

To take on Claxton's $24 million average annual salary, the Lakers would send Brooklyn $29 million between Hachimura and Vincent, who are both on expiring deals this season. The trade in the Nets' case is mainly to free up cap space and to acquire a future first-round pick.

Brooklyn would have a near $70 million in cap space to work with in this coming offseason, assuming Hachimura and Vincent aren't re-signed. The 2028 first-round pick would be the third first-round pick in that draft cycle that the Nets have rights to. Likely, they wouldn't use all three picks, but having those assets will be useful in future trades as their rebuild continues.

Looking at the roster aftermath from dealing Claxton, his replacement would assuredly be Day'Ron Sharpe. Danny Wolf and Noah Clowney would also likely receive more minutes at center in Claxton's absence.

The Nets aren't looking to make any blockbuster deals to bring in any superstar-level talents at the dedline, this trade to the Lakers would benefit the team in the long run. There's a world where Claxton remains on the team for the foreseeable future, but to truly create a successful rebuild, trades will have to be made to make room for future talent.