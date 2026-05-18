The Cavaliers' Eastern Conference Finals Trip Directly Impacts the Nets

Brooklyn Nets fans were watching Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with a variety of emotions. The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Detroit Pistons to make their first Conference Finals appearance since the final year of the second LeBron James stint in 2018.

Nets fans watched a few of their former players rejoice on Sunday. James Harden, whose tenure in Brooklyn ended on a very sour note, put up nine points, five rebounds and six assists in the victory, while Jarrett Allen rose to the occasion with 23 points and seven rebounds. Dennis Schröder was an efficient contributor off the bench, all led by former Nets coach Kenny Atkinson.

But Brooklyn fans were watching with the ultimate hope that one of Cleveland's players was a future Net, not a former one. Donovan Mitchell trade rumors have been lingering for most of the season, and the Nets were a major suitor to watch until now.

The 29-year-old has a player option for the 2027-28 season, but if the Cavaliers suffered a second-round exit for the third year in a row, it would have been very likely that they would explore trade options for Mitchell. Cleveland is operating over the second apron, while Harden was expected to opt out of his own player option for next season.

But now, the Cavaliers are four wins away from the NBA Finals, and all of those rumors have been put to bed, at least for now. Cleveland could lose in four or five games to the New York Knicks, but in all likelihood, the organization would still feel confident enough to run it back. It's impressive enough that the Cavaliers are in this position with just half a season of Harden.

The Nets have been rumored to target several big names this offseason, seeing as how they have the cap space and draft picks to pull off a blockbuster deal. But they'll likely take Mitchell's name off that list, because he has practically cemented himself as an icon in Cleveland and could build that legacy even further.

Brooklyn could also continue on its path of building through youth and draft capital, but with the Nets not being in control of their 2027 first-round pick, they're forced to pivot into that 'win now' direction. Mitchell, in his prime, would have been the ultimate target, but this Eastern Conference Finals trip could push Cleveland to keep him by any means necessary.