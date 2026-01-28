Nets’ Egor Demin Recalls Learning He Was Named Rising Star at All-Star Weekend

Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin was one of 10 rookies to be named a rising star at this upcoming All-Star weekend.

To make the Nets' connection even sweeter, he was selected by Vince Carter, who graced the Meadowlands with his posterizing slams and superb athleticism while the Nets were still playing in the swamps of New Jersey.

Carter gave a shoutout to Demin on the NBC broadcast, discussing his willingness to get better and his ability to shoot and pass the basketball.

Team Vince 🤝 Egor Dëmin@mrvincecarter15 adds the rook to his Rising Stars squad! pic.twitter.com/A7unIKSznv — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 28, 2026

While a large portion of the basketball world found out as soon as Carter made his selection, Demin was thousands of feet in the air and completely shut out to the world around him when he learned of his selection to the Rising Stars game.

“I actually was reading my book on the plane and listening to music, and then I saw some cameras in front of me and was confused about what was going on," Demin said. "Some of the coaching staff members was announcing something and I was a little confused too because I didn't listen to half of it. So, when I took my headphones off, I heard that I made it to the Rising Stars game.

"It's a goal for anybody, just to get to All-Star weekend in any part of it. It's an honor. So for me, just for me being announced to be a part of it, that means a lot.”

Egor Dëmin joins @Meghan_Triplett and reacts to being named to the Rising Stars event and representing Brooklyn at the All-Star festivities.#NETSonYES pic.twitter.com/EYcY7f3FoO — YES Network (@YESNetwork) January 28, 2026

Demin has had many bright spots after being selected No. 8 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, quelling one of his main concerns, which was shooting the 3-pointer despite possessing such a smooth stroke. However, the BYU product also knows it may take some time for his game to grow in other areas.

“Obviously, shooting,” Demin said. “Coming from last season with like 25% from three in college to whatever I have right now, I'm feeling very, very confident in that aspect of the game. That makes me happy. And obviously, a lot of work has been going about my defense. I think I'm making strides in there. Obviously, it might take some time to be stable with that and more consistent, but I think I'm better than I was at the start of the season, which is most important.”

The Nets hope Demin could develop into a building block, and with his self awareness and other attributes, he might become just that.