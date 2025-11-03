Nets Injury Report: Brooklyn Will Get Rookie Back vs. Timberwolves
On Monday evening, the Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves, still searching for their first win of the season.
Only two teams have yet to find a win this season: Brooklyn, as well as the down New Orleans Pelicans, who are dealing with personnel, coaching and front office issues.
The Nets currently stand at 0-6, with only a handful of their games having been competitive. They've suffered blowouts to Charlotte, Houston and Philadelphia, and have managed to keep things close against Cleveland, San Antonio and Atlanta.
While few expected Brooklyn to be a powerhouse this season, many thought they would at least be a somewhat competitive team in the Eastern Conference. They're looking to the 2026 NBA Draft to add talent, but both team and front office would certainly like to see on-court growth across the 2025-26 season.
Here are the injury reports for both the Nets and Timberwolves ahead of tonight’s bout:
Brooklyn Nets injuries:
Haywood Highsmith — Out: Right knee
Drake Powell — Out: Right ankle
Danny Wolf — Probable: Left ankle
Minnesota Timberwolves injuries:
Rob Dillingham — Available: Face
Donte DiVincenzo — Available: Face
Anthony Edwards — Out: Right hamstring
Enrique Freeman — Out: G League
Rocco Zikarsky — Out: G League
The Nets will continue to be without Haywood Highsmith, who was acquired from the Heat over the offseason. He saw a setback in his recovery, and there’s currently no timetable for his debut with Brooklyn coming off a knee injury.
Brooklyn will also be without Drake Powell tonight due to an ankle injury. The former North Carolina forward has played in just two games so far for the Nets, playing 11 minutes in total and adding just four points on two shots.
On the flip-side, Danny Wolf is finally listed as probable for Brooklyn, and could make his NBA debut tonight against Minnesota. He’s been nursing an injury since the start of the regular season, but saw a few solid performances in the preseason, both versus the Phoenix Suns.
The Timberwolves are in worse shape injury-wise, with superstar Anthony Edwards set to miss another game due to a hamstring injury. Minnesota has played its last handful of games without him, and has struggled to look the same squad without their best player.
Both Rob Dillingham and Donte DiVincenzo are listed as available tonight.
The Nets and Timberwolves tip off at 6 p.m. CT.