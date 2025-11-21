Nets Labeled As Potential Landing Spot for LaMelo Ball

Over the last year or so, many have wondered what the future holds for LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets. Throughout his tenure, the team has yet to make the playoffs and has been stuck in the basement of the NBA since its last appearance in 2016.

Thus, with Ball performing at a high level in his early career, the floodgates have opened up for trade rumors, especially now. Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports reported that Ball has grown frustrated with the Hornets and is open to a departure.

While the 24-year-old responded to this report with a clown emoji, it's important not to guarantee anything. However, Charlotte could decide to sell him while he's a hot commodity right now, getting back even more assets for the future.

Bleacher Report's Andrew Peters recently listed potential trade suitors for Ball, and the Brooklyn Nets appeared as the first team on the list. While the Nets are in a rebuild of their own, they have the assets to go after the 6-foot-7 point guard and speed the timeline up a bit.

"The Nets don't have star power to offer to the Hornets, but they're loaded with future draft picks, and that is presumably what Charlotte would want in return for Ball," Peters wrote.

"While the Hornets have some young talent, they're still deep in their rebuild, and they need all the future draft picks that they can get. The Nets also drafted a handful of guards in 2025 and could send one back to the Hornets so they don't miss any depth in the backcourt.

"Ball is a perfect fit for the New York market, considering he's been in the spotlight since he was a teenager, so he likely wouldn't have a hard time adjusting to life in the big city."

While Ball would cost a package that'd sacrifice, in all likelihood, draft picks, Brooklyn has so many to spare. If the former All-Star were to end up with the Nets, they'd have a young core of five first-round rookies to surround him, plus good odds to land a generational talent in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The downside would be Ball's situation getting slightly worse, which could be discouragement. However, his contract runs until 2029, which means he'd be in Brooklyn for a while. While he is owed a lot of money, the Nets also have the cap space to go after other stars.