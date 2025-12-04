Nets' Michael Porter Jr. Hits Milestone He Never Reached with Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr. has been on an absolute tear since coming over to the Brooklyn Nets in a trade with the Denver Nuggets over the offseason, averaging around 25 points per game on tremendous efficiency.

This is the first time Porter Jr. has ever averaged over 20 points per game. Assuming he sticks around in Brooklyn and continues to operate as the Nets' lead scorer, there's no reason to believe that he won't be able to sustain that scoring.

His ability to put the ball in the bucket has improved so much that this is the first season he's ever put up at least 30 points in a game seven times, and we're not even five days into December.

Considering his ability to take his defenders off the dribble, get to his spot, and cut off the ball, it's surprising how he hasn't been able to go off for higher scoring performances.

However, Porter Jr. largely operated off the ball in Denver and was hardly, if ever, afforded the luxury of having plays run through him.

Nikola Jokic was and continues to be responsible for the bulk of the touches in Denver, as the Nuggets largely rely on him to operate as a hub in the post. Considering Jokic's ability to efficiently score the rock in the painted area or find his teammates for open looks, it's hard not to justify Denver almost all of its plays through the three-time MVP.

Porter Jr. handled his situation about as well as he could, helping the Nuggets win a championship in 2023. However, his effectiveness may have also been hindered due to lingering back problems dating back to his college days.

If it wasn't for the multiple surgeries he had to get for herniated discs throughout his career, Porter Jr. may have been able to realize his fullest potential a bit sooner.

Some projected Porter Jr. to go No. 1 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, given his elite skillset at his size. However, his back issues scared many teams away, which led him to fall to the No. 14 spot to Denver on draft night.

Back issues may continue to resurface for the Missouri product from time to time, but it's encouraging to see him find his niche in a Nets uniform and play to the level he's capable of. As long as he stays heathy, many more 30-point performances should be ahead of him this season.