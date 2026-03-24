Nets Predicted to Land $150 Million All-Defensive Guard in Offseason Trade

The Brooklyn Nets could be making big moves this offseason.

The franchise could look to acquire a star this offseason to accelerate its rebuild, especially because it doesn't own its first-round pick next season.

If a big star doesn't land in Brooklyn this offseason, the Nets could look to bring in Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs, Bleacher Report's Dan Favale writes.

Suggs seems to be a great fit in Nets coach Jordi Fernández's system, especially with the Nets' tendencies to apply full court defensive pressure, heavy switches, and blow up passing lanes. The 6-foot-5 guard also has the positional size that Fernández seeks in the backcourt.

Suggs raises a team's ceiling on both sides of the ball, especially defensively, as he was named to the NBA's All-Defensive Second Team in the 2023-24 season.

The way he's able to get into his opponent's chest, take his man one-on-one, anticipate his opponent's moves. force tough shots, navigate ball screens, cut off drives. and defend multiple positions can certainly put him in the mix to win a Defensive Player of the Year when his career is all said and done.

However, health has been a significant concern for the Gonzaga product over the past couple of seasons, which could make taking on his $150 million contract that's set to expire after the 2029-30 season a risky proposition.

Suggs is a capable 3-point shooter, but he is far more efficient on 2-pointers, averaging over 55% shooting on 2-point shot attempts this season.

Suggs' knack for touching the paint and taking his defender off the dribble breaks down opposing defenses, which helps create easy opportunities near the rim or space the floor for 3-point shooters to get clean shot attempts.

Given his recent health and expensive contract, Suggs' trade value probably won't reflect what he's truly worth when he's at his best. If he's moved, it seems likely he'd best fit a championship-contending team in need of a defensive maestro at the point of attack rather than a team still in a rebuilding situation.

The Magic would likely be seeking multiple first-round picks, a young player with upside on a reasonable deal, and expiring contracts.

The Nets would almost certainly not want to part with any meaningful draft capital unless if it's for a superstar, and they may also want to hold onto some of their draft picks from last season and see how well they develop.