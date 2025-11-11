Nets Projected to Land 'Best Guard Prospect Since Vince Carter' in Latest Mock Draft

When The Ringer's Bill Simmons spoke on Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson a few days ago, the long-time journalist and podcaster boldly compared the 6-foot-5 star to Vince Carter, and even Kobe Bryant.

"[Darryn Peterson] might be the best guard prospect since Vince Carter or even going back to Kobe [Bryant],” Simmons said.

It's a hefty claim, but justified. Peterson, AJ Dybantsa (BYU) and Cam Boozer (Duke) have been dubbed the generational trio of the 2026 NBA Draft, projected to fill out the top three and become franchise-changers.

Cooper Flagg was the Goliath of this year's draft, but think of the 2026 class as one that essentially has three Flaggs. That's how good these prospects could be.

So, naturally, the rebuilding Brooklyn Nets are actively pushing to get a top pick next June. They're currently 1-9, tied with the Indiana Pacers for the worst record in the Eastern Conference. If the season ended today, the Nets would have a 14% chance at the No. 1 pick and a 52.4% chance at the top four.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has Brooklyn winning the lottery in his latest NBA mock draft, and with that top pick, the team takes Peterson to be the lead guard under head coach Jordi Fernandez.

"It's been a fairly seamless transition for Darryn Peterson. He's looked quick and slithery getting to his spots," Wasserman wrote. "The tough shotmaking has shown early. Peterson has actually scored more efficiently from off the ball with his movement and catch-and-shoot game.

"Aggressive defensively, he's already blown up multiple plays and turned them into fastbreak points the other way.

"Everything looks on track for Peterson in terms of his creation translating, his perimeter firepower and two-way impact. So far he's managed 43 points on 25 shots, and that's without his pull-up even falling."

So far, Peterson is averaging 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, three assists and two steals per game for the Jayhawks as they've gotten off to a 1-1 start. The freshman is the clear leader of the offense and is expected to take this program to high places, a rarity for a first-year collegiate athlete.

However, Peterson is just that. He can knock down shots from anywhere on the floor, contested or not, and can disrupt opponents on the other end with his athleticism and 6-foot-10 wingspan. He is truly a two-way star, which warrants the Kobe comparisons.

If he lands in Brooklyn, the Nets would have Peterson join a promising young core of Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Drake Powell, Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf. While most of the rookies are regarded as pass-first players, Peterson would balance out the offense with a shoot-first mentality.