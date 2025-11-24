Nets Send Forward Michael Porter Jr. to Warriors in Mock Deal

Michael Porter Jr. is playing the best basketball of his career, averaging 24.8 points on 48.7% shooting, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game through his first 15 games with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets landed him in an offseason trade with the Denver Nuggets, absorbing his high salary to land a first round draft pick in 2032, when Nikola Jokic will be 37 years old.

However, the Nets might be able to get even more longterm value out of Porter's contract, as Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports proposes that the Nets trade MPJ to the Golden State Warriors for Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Buddy Hield, and future picks.

Warriors get: MPJ

Nets get: Kuminga, Moody, Hield, future picks



Who says no? https://t.co/PoDCsjYCp4 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnor) November 22, 2025

In an ideal scenario, the Nets would like to acquire multiple first round picks in any deal involving Porter, but Kuminga could be another candidate to breakout with more opportunities in Brooklyn.

Kuminga has yet to become a 3-point weapon but he has other intangibles that could attract a rebuilding team like the Nets. He can put pressure on the rim, defend the opposing team's best player, and operate in a heavy ball movement system.

Moody has developed into a solid 3-point shooter, as he can become a nice piece off the bench for a Brooklyn team that could become ready to compete in the coming years.

O'Connor speculated that the Nets are giving MPJ every opportunity to raise his trade value, and to Porter's credit, he has seized the opportunity. He has stepped up down the stretch of tight games, been intentional about generating points courtesy of off-ball movement, and has used his gravity to set teammates up for clean looks.

Porter can provide a ton of help for a Warriors team in desperate need of an offensive spark. Stephen Curry is still playing at an elite level but the Warriors need to give him as much rest as possible to keep him fresh for when the games matter most. Jimmy Butler could also use another floor spacer to help open up the floor for him to operate.

All things considered, Porter is by no means untouchable, but it seems doubtful that the Nets would trade him just to trade him. Porter has shown improved body language and a desire to be in Brooklyn in recent games, and he's still young enough where he could still be a legitimate contributor for the next Nets team that is ready to compete for a championship.