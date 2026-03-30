Nets Snap 10-Game Skid After Fixing Costly Flaw Exposed by Lakers

The Brooklyn Nets snapped a 10-game losing streak on Sunday, taking down the Sacramento Kings 116-99.

The Nets looked like they could've avoided a double-digit losing streak on Friday, but the Los Angeles Lakers' knack for getting to the free-throw line gave the team all the separation it needed.

While the Nets were intentional about bodying up LeBron James, throwing timely double teams and switches his way, keeping him outside the paint while forcing him to settle for lower-percentage looks, Nets coach Jordi Fernández was still irked about the amount of free throws Brooklyn gave up to the Lakers.

"I was very happy with the level of competitiveness and physicality, except for the fouling," Fernández said pregame. "42 free throws. [A] combination of us being young. Being better with technique, and then things we cannot control. We have to own what we can, control what we can control. That is, have better technique, be better, defend without fouling, show our hands, [and] lead with our chest."

While the Nets didn't have to worry about defending Luka Dončić and James against the Kings, there was still a noticeable improvement in how well Brooklyn defended its opponent. The Nets' connectivity on defense was still on full display on Sunday, and the best part of it was that Brooklyn held Sacramento to just 25 free throw attempts.

"That's how it felt tonight," Ochai Agbaji said. "Different than the Lakers game. Where we're at, obviously, hitting the ball, double-teaming Luka, and all that last game. It's different coverage and everything. We were all connected, talking to each other, making sure we knew our coverages, and everything was cut and clear, and also, just helping each other on the backside. That initial guy might get beat, so just having helpside and knowing that the help is there."

"It was an emphasis throughout our film session that we had to just keep the opposing team off the free-throw line," Drake Powell said. "Just defend without fouling. Obviously, we're gonna make some mistakes. The NBA is a talented league, but I'm just happy that we were able to limit those today."

Agbaji led the Nets with 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Nolan Traoré finished with 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting and six assists, looking sharp on many takes to the rim.

Powell contributed 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting, drilling four of his six attempts from 3-point range.