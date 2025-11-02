Nets Will Watch 2025-26 College Basketball Season Closely Amid Rebuild
With the Brooklyn Nets having gotten off to a 0-5 start, it's clear this team should end up at the bottom of the NBA standings. There are other winless teams, but the Nets are clearly the worst in terms of roster talent and performance.
It's definitely disappointing, but also expected. The Nets are in the midst of a rebuild, which naturally comes with a lot of losing. If anything, this will be good for the long term, as Brooklyn attempts to set itself up for a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Next summer's rookie class is expected to be just as impactful as 2025's, highlighted by college basketball's best freshmen. While international play has been a trend in recent draft classes, it appears that 2026 will feature more American-born players toward the top.
The Nets will be searching for a franchise superstar after ending up with a slightly disappointing draft position in 2025. While Egor Demin, the No. 8 pick, looks promising, Brooklyn is expected to lean into a score-first player with next year's draft.
The three freshmen expected to take over college basketball this season are AJ Dybantsa, Cam Boozer and Darryn Peterson. All three have had fantastic exhibition performances, proving they can be franchise-changers in the future.
Dybantsa is perhaps the flashiest of the group. BYU's newest star, following Demin's exit, will try to lead this team to a Big 12 title. He has the help to do so, but everyone will be watching how the 18-year-old impacts the offense as a slash-heavy, three-level scorer. His 6-foot-9 height and seven-foot wingspan make him an elite defender as well.
Boozer could have the most team success at Duke. He has been excellent in exhibition play, most recently putting up 24 points, 23 rebounds and six assists against Tennessee, one of the best teams in the country. The 6-foot-9 power forward can score, rebound, facilitate and defend, posing as an all-around star.
Peterson, while bearing more responsibilities than most freshmen in college basketball, should have the most opportunities to improve his draft stock with individual performances. The 6-foot-5 guard has that 'it' factor on offense, being able to knock down tough shots from anywhere on the floor.
The Nets will be watching the 2025-26 collegiate season more closely than any team as they rebuild. Brooklyn has the chance to land the team's next superstar, and it could be one of the three prospects mentioned above.