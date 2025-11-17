Next Steps in the Brooklyn Nets' Offensive Development of Noah Clowney

The 2025-26 season has started as expected for the Brooklyn Nets, with only two wins coming against the two teams below them in the standings, the Indiana Pacers and the Washington Wizards.

After experimenting with players like Ben Saraf and Tyrese Martin in the starting lineup, along with the hamstring injury to Cam Thomas, the Nets have found some stability in their first five. Egor Demin has started the last five games, and Noah Clowney was inserted even sooner with seven starts this season.

Clowney is having his best season yet in terms of counting stats –– the third-year forward is averaging 9.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. He is still primarily making his money on the offensive end from beyond the arc, but he has added more of a physical presence in the paint to score.

He reportedly put on around 10 pounds of muscle from last season to this one, and he has gone from getting bullied in the paint to doing some of the bullying.

As a starter, Clowney is averaging 13.9 points, four rebounds and 1.7 stocks per game. Having a more defined role than inconsistent minutes off the bench has given him some stability. His stats at a glance depict a high-level role player who should be contributing to winning, but he's still had growing pains.

The 21-year-old is shooting worse splits compared to last season at 34.7% from the field, 29.7% from three and 75% from the charity stripe.

Clowney is actually taking fewer shot attempts per game than he did a season ago –– the reason he's averaging more points is because of an increase in free-throw rate. The problem is that if he isn't getting to the free-throw line, most of his shots come from three-point range, which is usually going to result in worse overall percentages.

The clear next step for Clowney is developing a more balanced shot diet to help is efficiency.

Looking at effective field goal percentage is a better way of understanding Clowney's comparative efficiency because he mainly shoots threes. He ranks in the bottom 100 of the 434 players in the NBA who play at least 15 minutes per game with a 45.9% EFG.

Clowney is clearly more effective as an inside scorer, but 5.7 of his 7.5 shot attempts per game come from beyond the arc. While he can catch fire from long range, looking to get more work in the paint and use that added muscle will take him to another level on offense.