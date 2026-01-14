One Looming Factor for the Nets Ahead of the 2026 NBA Trade Deadline

With the NBA trade deadline sitting just over three weeks away, time is starting to tick for the Brooklyn Nets regarding potential moves. A lot of buzz is starting to surround their star, Michael Porter Jr., who is garnering interest from teams around the league.

Porter is in the middle of an All-Star-level season, averaging 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists on incredible 49-40-84 shooting splits. His stats aren't necessarily inflated despite the Nets' 11-26 record, because he's scoring with such efficiency and consistency.

The 27-year-old was already known to be an elite contributor to a championship team, evident in his time with the Denver Nuggets. However, Brooklyn has more leverage ahead of the deadline, given his improved production. Sean Marks and the rest of the office are reportedly receiving interest from teams, most notably the Golden State Warriors, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

Don't expect the Nets to get back young players in a Porter trade, given his $38.3 million salary for the 2025-26 season. They're more likely to target draft picks, especially when considering one caveat in Brooklyn's future.

When the Nets traded Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks back in 2024, they also made moves with the Houston Rockets to regain control of their 2025 and 2026 first-round picks. The caveat? Houston still has swap rights over their 2027 first-round pick.

This could affect how Brooklyn goes about waging Porter trades. The organization has the perfect opportunity to make it clear that first-round picks are a priority, but seeing as how the Nets aren't expected to be competitive next season, it may be in their best interest to go after another selection in 2027 to make up for the swap.

The Rockets, now boasting a star duo of Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun, are expected to be title contenders for the next few seasons. They aren't a team to heavily watch ahead of the deadline. But if Brooklyn makes a deal with the Warriors, or other interested organizations like the Milwaukee Bucks or Detroit Pistons, future first-round picks have to be a priority.

It would be brutal to watch the Nets swap a high lottery pick with the Rockets in 2027 and be stuck with a late-round pick. If Marks and company want to make the most of a poor situation, Porter is the perfect candidate to give Brooklyn an extra pick next year.