Magic See One Star Forward on Injury Report Against Nets

On Friday night, the Brooklyn Nets will take on the Orlando Magic, hoping to grab their second win of the season.

Things have been slow going for Brooklyn so far, as they've jumped out to a 1-10 record, with only the Pacers and Wizards worse at 1-11. Many expected the Nets to be in this position — vying for the top 2026 draft pick amid a rebuild — though maybe with just a few more wins under their belt.

Head coach Jordi Fernandez and the front office would like to see more development as the season wears on, though they've seen some in rookie Egor Demin's last two games, which featured 26 total points.

The Magic got off to a slow start in the Eastern Conference this year, though they've picked things up somewhat in recent weeks. Still, Orlando's injury report is set to impact tonight's game.

Here is the injury report for both the Nets and Magic ahead of tonight’s game:

Brooklyn Nets injuries:

Haywood Highsmith — Out: Right knee

Ben Saraf — Out: G League

Day’Ron Sharpe — Available

Cam Thomas — Out: Left hamstring

Nolan Traore — Out: G League

Danny Wolf — Out: G League

Orlando Magic injuries:

Paolo Banchero — Out: Left groin strain

Colin Castleton — Out: G League

Orlando Robinson — Out: G League

Franz Wagner — Available

Moritz Wagner — Out: Left knee

The Nets’ second-leading scorer in Cam Thomas continues to be out with a left hamstring injury. Brooklyn has missed his scoring gravity next to Michael Porter Jr., and even his play-making in the backcourt.

Forward Haywood Highsmith has yet to make his Nets’ debut after being acquired from the Miami Heat over the offseason.

Brooklyn will also be without a trio of rookies in Ben Saraf, Nolan Traore and Danny Wolf, who are all on G League assignment.

The Magic injury report has a new addition in star Paolo Banchero, who exited Wednesday night’s game against the Knicks with a left groin injury. The All-Star forward is set to be out versus Brooklyn, but should be day-to-day after.

Banchero's injury is obviously a big one for Orlando's chances at winning, as he's one of their top scorers on the year, averaging 21.7 points per game. Franz Wagner, the team's leading scorer at 22.5 points per contest, is listed as available.

The Nets and Magic tip off at 6 p.m. CT from Kia Center in Orlando, FL.