The Nets are Routed by the Hawks in Latest Defensive Breakdown

The Brooklyn Nets were flat-out overpowered against the Atlanta Hawks for 48 minutes on Friday. Brooklyn never held a lead during the game and lost 141-107.

This was the most points the Nets allowed in a game since the Boston Celtics beat them 148-111 on Feb. 27 of this season. The final score margin was only the widest in five games, however. Brooklyn has struggled since incurring season-ending injuries to Egor Demin, Michael Porter Jr. and Day'Ron Sharpe, among other recent lingering injuries.

Seven different players scored in double figures for Atlanta –– all five starters included –– spearheaded by CJ McCollum with 25 points on 8-for-12 shooting from the field. Drake Powell and Terance Mann were the primary defenders on him for the game. McCollum's mix of outside shooting and crafty attacking caused problems.

Powell finished with a game low -25 plus/minus. His instincts have yet to catch up with the athletic gifts that got him drafted in the first round.

The Nets didn't have this atrocious offensive night either, as they've frequently had recently. They finished the game shooting 49%/43%/85%, all better splits than their season averages. It was clearly a defensive issue that led to them getting pummeled.

Atlanta shot a respectable 57% from the field, but a blistering 51% from three-point range on 39 attempts. Brooklyn has allowed the highest average three-point shooting percentage to opposing teams this season. It's not for lack of athletes or lengthy wings; it's more about miscommunication and the team's inexperience.

High-level teams still find a way to compete when their opponent is lights out from deep. In most cases, that has to do with limiting half-court and fast break points. The Nets gave away the ball 18 times in the game, shrinking their own opportunities while giving easy scoring chances to the Hawks.

Brooklyn has the second-highest turnover per game average in the league. That statistic is showing in its young backcourt.

On the bright side, the Nets are firmly in the bottom three of the NBA standings, giving them the best shot possible at a franchise cornerstone through the 2026 NBA Draft.

The offseason can't come soon enough for the organization and fans alike. On one hand, there are still developmental minutes on the table, but it also seems like every day another contributor is sidelined with an injury.

This has the potential to be the most pivotal offseason of Brooklyn's rebuild, and its pieces need to be healthy going into training so they can continue to mesh with each other. The team has a lot to build on in terms of its core group, but nabbing a true No. 1 option will flip the rebuild on its heels.