Three Takeaways From The Nets' Road Loss To The Clippers

Coming off a heartbreaking double-overtime loss to the Celtics on Friday, the Brooklyn Nets (12-32) hit the road for a matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (21-24) on Sunday.

The Nets were down some key contributors, as Noah Clowney (back), Nolan Traore (illness), and Cam Thomas (ankle) all missed Sunday's game. Those absences showed, as the Nets were outclassed from the opening tip in a 126-89 loss to the Clippers.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Nets blowout loss to the Clippers.

1. Nets Horrendous First Half

A slow start was expected for the visiting Nets, who had to travel across the country after an exhausting double-overtime game on Friday. But the first half on Sunday was more than just a slow start. Brooklyn looked and played like a team that was on a sightseeing trip in Los Angeles and had to play a basketball game in their free time.

The Nets were outscored 68-37 in the opening 24 minutes. They shot 28% from the field, got dominated on the glass, and turned it over nine times. The starting lineup combined for just 16 first-half points, as Kawhi Leonard outscored them on his own with 21 points before half. It was an embarrassing effort from most of the roster.

2. Bench Bigs Showed Up

It was a rough night for most of the Nets roster, but it wasn't all negative. Day'Ron Sharpe and Danny Wolf tried to bring a spark off the bench, even though the deficit ended up being too much to overcome. Sharpe and Wolf combined for 22 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, and five steals.

It was good to see a couple of guys show up in this game, especially when there were a lot of reasons to give them a pass for struggling. The future of the Nets front court appears to be in good hands, with Sharpe, Wolf, and Nic Claxton all in the fold. Good on the bench bigs for battling on Sunday.

3. Nets Offense Is Too One-Dimensional

The Nets' offense every single game comes down to one man: Michael Porter Jr. When MPJ is on his game and hitting tough shots, Brooklyn's offense looks more like an average NBA unit. When Porter struggles, as he did on Sunday, the Nets' offense is a brutal watch. Porter scored just nine points on 3-11 shooting against the Clippers, and the Nets' offense had a difficult time.

While it's great to have a guy like Porter, who could be an All-Star this season, it's not sustainable to solely rely on him for all your production. Whether he stays or leaves at the trade deadline, Brooklyn needs to rework this roster and scheme to get more consistent offensive options out there.