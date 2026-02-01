Under-the-Radar Nets Trade Targets That Would Matter Down the Line

The Brooklyn Nets seemingly aren’t postseason-bound, instead opting to grab one of the top picks at the 2026 NBA Draft.

As it stands now, the Nets sit at 13-34 on the season, good for the fifth-best odds at the 2026 draft. And few can blame them given their current roster construction, and the trio of No. 1-level players in Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and AJ Dybantsa waiting in the wings.

But the NBA trade deadline also looms, and the Nets have been tagged as potential buyers and sellers, being in a unique position in the league. They’re one of just a few teams with real financial flexibility, but also have win-now veterans that they could offload in favor of getting value back.

Ultimately, any moves the Nets make will be with future contention in mind, meaning they’ll need to trade for players that will be able to impact the game in the postseason.

Nets on SI recently released a trade deadline big board of seven names — mostly featuring buy-lows — and we’ll evaluate a few options that could yield results in future Playoffs series:

Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers

Mathurin is a lofty trade deadline goal, and doesn’t necessarily fit what the organization has been looking for in terms of length, perimeter prowess and, most importantly, two-way skill. But if Indiana is looking to offload him, Brooklyn should at least call.

Few young players in the league have more postseason experience than Mathurin, who is fresh off a Finals appearance at just 23-years-old. He played in all four of the Pacers’ postseason series, averaging 11.0 points on 46% shooting.

He even scored 24 or more in the Finals twice, helping Indiana win Game 3 and keep things close in Game 7.

Mathurin isn’t a great stylistic fit presently, but could be too talented to pass up if the price is right.

Jeremy Sochan, Spurs

Drafted with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Jeremy Sochan seemed a lock to remain in the Spurs’ core long-term, but has now fallen completely out of the rotation.

Across his first three seasons he averaging 11.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.8 steals per game, shooting 47% overall. Ultimately, his current lack of a 3-point shot make him a shaky fit alongside cornerstone Victor Wembanyama, and San Antonio has now granted him the freedom to search for a new fit.

Sochan’s perimeter prowess does offer some issues, but at 22 it’s not likely he’s a finished product there. Additionally, he fits plenty of what Brooklyn looks for in terms of size, defense and passing ability.

Even more, while Sochan isn’t a proven shooter, the postseason can lend itself to grindy, defensive-minded games more often than not, playing right into a physical player like Sochan.

This, too, would be dependent on price, but it’s easy to envision Sochan plugging right into the Nets’ system.