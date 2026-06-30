Nolan Traoré was a bright spot for the Nets as a rookie last season. The organization will have to wait longer than expected to see him on the court again.

General manager Sean Marks spoke to the media on Monday at the Nets' introductory press conference for their 2026 rookie class. Mixed in among the praise of Mikel Brown Jr. and Joshua Jefferson was an important health update on Traore. He won't play in any Summer League games next month.

He recently had his right knee scoped, which will keep him out of Summer League. The team expects him to be ready to go for training camp and is most likely holding him out as a precaution. Despite that, it's a tough blow for Traoré, who needs every opportunity to impress the front office.

As a rookie, he averaged 8.9 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. While he struggled with efficiency, shooting just 38% from the field, his playmaking ability was on full display. He averaged over six assists per 36 minutes, showing what he could do with extended minutes.

Defensively, he improved as the season went on. He was a pesky on-ball defender with a penchant for getting his hands in passing lanes. At 6-foot-3, he has the potential to be a rock-solid defender at the point guard position.

The problem for Traoré is what the Nets did in the 2026 NBA Draft. The drafting of Brown with the sixth overall pick leaves Traoré's long-term future in doubt. Brown looks primed to be the point guard of the future, which could chain Traoré to the bench in the future. This Summer League was supposed to be a chance for him to make his pitch to the coaching staff that he should start.

Instead, he'll have to wait until training camp and preseason get underway in a few months. Regardless, Traoré will still get plenty of minutes early in the season to build on his strong rookie campaign. But with the Nets looking to win games next season, his leash will be shorter than it was last year. Especially if Brown lives up to the hype as a lottery pick.

Traoré will be the only member of Brooklyn's 2025 draft class to miss Summer League play. Egor Demin, Drake Powell, Danny Wolf, and Ben Saraf will all suit up at some point next month. The Nets open up Summer League action on Saturday against the Sacramento Kings.