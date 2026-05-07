Ranking Small Forward Rotations in the Atlantic Division From the 2025-26 Season

The NBA's Atlantic Division was arguably the best in the Eastern Conference and maybe the entire league. They fielded four playoff teams and a promising rebuilding team in the Brooklyn Nets.

The small forward rotations are much stronger than the shooting guard play previously ranked. Although this is the position where Brooklyn had the most depth, it still pales in comparison to some of its divisional counterparts.

5. Philadelphia 76ers

Nov 12, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) passes the ball to guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) in front of New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The saying "The best ability is availability" was encapsulated by the 76ers' small forward rotation. Between Paul George, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Justin Edwards, there were a combined 151 games played. This group could've easily been ranked higher, but they could never find a consistent groove and all struggled with efficiency.

Edwards had the highest effective field goal percentage at 55.2% and played 64 regular-season games to lead the group. He's averaging 3.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per game as a consistent piece off the bench, but is only shooting 34.8% from the field. George has been Philadelphia's biggest playoff elevator with 17.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, three assists and 1.3 steals per game on a blistering 56.5% three-point percentage.

While Oubre Jr. has decreased production from the regular season to the postseason, he is still a trustworthy body. He averaged 14.1 points, five rebounds and 1.4 steals per game through 50 regular-season games. The fact that this is the division's worst rotation shows the prowess of the small forwards among these teams.

4. Brooklyn Nets

Dec 21, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) tries to get past Toronto Raptors forward/guard Scottie Barnes (4) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

The Nets' best player from this season was Michael Porter Jr. The 27-year-old small forward was one of the best scorers in the division. Ziaire Williams was a high-level backup and arguably Brooklyn's best perimeter defender. Even Jalen Wilson had his moments when he was called upon.

Starting from the top, Porter Jr. led the Nets in points and three-point makes in just 52 games. He averaged career-highs with 24.2 points, three assists and 1.1 steals per game. Williams had the best season of his career, largely due to a breakout stretch to end the campaign. He averaged 10.2 points and 1.4 steals per game through 56 appearances.

Although Wilson was one of the NBA's worst defenders, he was still a reliable outside shooter at 35.5%. He struggled to make an impact in other areas, averaging career lows in rebounds, assists and blocks per game. This group should only get better with the continued development of Porter Jr. and Williams, plus potential additions in the offseason.

3. New York Knicks

Apr 18, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) celebrates with guard Josh Hart (3) after a basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

If this list were solely made based on defensive impact, the Knicks group would likely be first. Unfortunately for them, it's an encompassing ranking and all three small forwards in the rotation have been worse in the postseason.

Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart often started together, but they are both small forwards who are so versatile that they make it work. Off the bench, Mohamed Diawara provided a spark with solid three-point shooting and hustle on defense. The rookie played in 69 games, averaging 3.6 points per game. New York's main small forward duo has struggled to stay consistent in the playoffs.

Bridges has seen his points, rebounds and assists numbers decrease from the regular season. The same goes for Hart, other than his increase in rebounds. The positive note is that the Knicks have so many other players to pick up the slack while they try to find their groove.

2. Boston Celtics

Apr 28, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives the ball against Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) in the second half during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Celtics don't have as deep a small forward rotation as their division rivals, but they make up for it with the best small forward in the Eastern Conference. Jaylen Brown was the foremost reason why Boston still claimed the two-seed without Jayson Tatum for the majority of the season. Championship dreams may have ended early, but it wasn't due to a letdown from Brown.

He averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and a steal per game through 71 regular-season contests and made his fourth straight All-Star game. His offensive numbers went down in the postseason –– largely due to Tatum returning –– but his defensive impact shot up.

Jordan Walsh was the small forward off the bench, although he often shared the floor with Brown. He averaged 5.4 points, four rebounds and 1.2 stocks per game in just 17.8 minutes a night. Walsh was cautious on offense with 3.9 shot attempts per game, but converted at a 50.9% clip from the field and 38.4% clip from deep. Boston's small forward rotation provided effort on both ends of the court, but couldn't carry the load in the playoffs.

1. Toronto Raptors

Mar 15, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes (4) talks to forward RJ Barrett (9) and center Jakob Poeltl (19) and forward Brandon Ingram (3) during a break in the action against the Detroit Pistons during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Topping the Atlantic's small forward rotations are the Raptors. They have become a hot spot for forwards, often running lineups with multiple players in the 6-foot-6 to 6-foot-8 range. Brandon Ingram and RJ Barrett started every game they played next to each other, and Jamison Battle was a minor piece off the bench, but boosted his performance in the postseason.

Ingram earned his second All-Star appearance after a seven-season hiatus, averaging 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, playing in all but five contests. His issues came to light in the playoffs when he saw a steep dropoff in production. Barrett averaged 24.1 points, seven rebounds, four assists and 1.3 steals per game in the postseason after making 57 appearances in the regular season.

One of Toronto's biggest playoff surprises was Battle, who went from playing less than 10 minutes per game to scoring 14 points on perfect shooting in game three of the first round. Having two All-Star caliber players and a flamethrower off the bench gives the Raptors an edge for this position title.