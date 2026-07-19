Winners and Losers from the Nets Summer League Action

After a couple of weeks in Las Vegas, the Brooklyn Nets Summer League slate came to an end on Sunday.

Overall, it was a successful stint for the Nets. The scoreboard results don't matter nearly as much as the individual results. A lot of young, important pieces of the core showed out across the five games in Vegas.

But some guys will head back to Brooklyn with more questions than answers. Those players could see their playing time cut next season without some major improvements in camp. Who stepped up and who slipped up during the Nets Summer League games? Here's a look at the winners and losers.

Winner: Egor Demin

No other player on the roster raised his stock more at the Summer League than Demin. The second-year guard averaged 21.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. While the shooting percentages weren't fantastic, Demin showed he can be a dynamo scorer from inside and outside the arc. After a promising rookie season, this was exactly what the front office wanted to see from their 2025 lottery pick.

Loser: Drake Powell

Powell had a Summer League to forget. He averaged 7.3 points per game, shooting 25.9% from the field and 25% from three-point range. An 18-point performance against the Kings saved this from being an all-time stinker. He showed the same inefficiencies from his rookie season. With other young guards in the mix, Powell might find himself out of the rotation to start next season.

Winner: Mikel Brown Jr.

The Nets' latest lottery pick also impressed in Summer League. Brown averaged 16.7 points, 4.0 assists, and 1.7 steals per game, knocking down 33.3% of his shots from behind the arc. He showcased the playmaking and scoring skill set that scouts fell in love with during the pre-draft process. With how he and Demin played this summer, the Nets' backcourt of the future looks to be in good hands.

Loser: Ben Saraf

Just like his fellow 2025 first-round pick Powell, it wasn't a great Summer League for Saraf. He averaged 8.8 points and 3.0 assists per game. He was also inefficient, shooting just 31% from the field and 22.2% from three. He struggled with his shot last season, and that didn't improve this summer. He's another guy who could see a much smaller role next season.

Winner: Chaney Johnson

After signing a two-way deal this offseason, Johnson entered the Summer League with something to prove. And he delivered. Johnson averaged 13.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.3 steals per game. He shot 67.7% from the field and even knocked down a few threes as well. The Nets have a crowded frontcourt, and Johnson made a strong case to be part of it next season.

Loser: Joshua Jefferson

The Nets' other 2026 first-round pick didn't acquit himself quite as well as Brown. Jefferson averaged 7.3 points and 2.0 steals per game. He didn't get on the glass and really struggled from behind the arc, making only 12.5% of his attempts. With Johnson, Noah Clowney, Josh Minott, Danny Wolf, and Mo Wagner all in the mix off the bench, Jefferson needed a strong Summer League to make the main roster. He'll most likely start in the G-League now.