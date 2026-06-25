Report: Brooklyn Nets Among Teams Interested in Trey Murphy III

The Brooklyn Nets made their first move back towards playoff contention, acquiring Julius Randle in a three-team trade on the eve of draft night.

However, the Nets may not be done wheelin' and dealin', as the franchise is one of many teams linked to New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III, The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported on the Bay Area’s KNBR 680’s “Murph & Markus.”

"There is definitely a bunch of Trey Murphy noise,” Amick said. “It seems pretty clear that he has also signaled a desire to play elsewhere. The market is going to be pretty robust.

“Brooklyn and the [Los Angeles] Clippers were mentioned as teams that were out front in that race, but I think the list is very long."

The Nets should have enough cap space to make a trade for Murphy without giving up Randle or Michael Porter Jr. and should be able to hold onto Mikel Brown Jr. and Egor Dëmin.

However, the Nets could still prefer to hold onto as many first round picks as possible to preserve as much flexibility as possible for when the next superstar becomes available for trade, though Murphy's improved one-on-one and perimeter defense and versatile skillset could help him fit in alongside other elite players.

Murphy's size and length would also fit in nicely next to Brown and Dëmin and take defensive pressure off of the Nets' young backcourt. His ability to finish plays would also help accentuate the playmaking skills of Brooklyn's highest draft picks over the last couple of years.

This Nets team has lacked considerable athleticism in recent years, but Brown and Murphy in the same lineup could suddenly help improve the Nets' transition offense and bring life to a Barclays Center crowd in desperate need of some with their knack for throwing down some powerful dunks.

Murphy's knack for cutting to the rim off the ball or relocating to his spots behind the arc could also mesh well with Randle's ability to absorb defenders as he barrels down the lane.

The Nets would presumably have to part with at least two or three first-round picks to get the deal done, but it could be worth it to bring in a player who is ready to help a team win games now and still young enough to be a meaningful piece of a team that is ready to contribute to a championship-contending team within the next few years.