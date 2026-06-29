Report: Brooklyn Nets Interested in Trading for Jaylen Brown

The Brooklyn Nets could look to add another All-Star after trading for Julius Randle last week.

With the treasure trove of first-round picks and young talent in the Nets' collection, any star that becomes available could conceivably become theirs.

Jaylen Brown has been tossed around in trade rumors recently, and the Nets are one of many teams interested in acquiring the Boston Celtics star, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

"Brooklyn nearly acquired Brown in trade talks for Kevin Durant before pivoting to Phoenix’s package in 2023," Scotto wrote. "The Nets are armed with a treasure chest of future first-round picks, the expiring contract of last year’s All-Star candidate Michael Porter Jr., which would likely be needed to make any trade logistically, and center Day’Ron Sharpe, whom Boston had interest in last year, as HoopsHype reported."

The Nets trading for Brown would clearly signal that the team is ready to win now. For a team that hasn't been to the playoffs in three seasons, that'd be a welcome goal to accomplish for Brooklyn's fanbase.

Brown has proven that he can be the No. 1 option of a 50-plus win team, carrying the load for most of the season without Jayson Tatum.

Though the Nets would ideally eventually surround Brown with a supporting cast good enough to win a championship, bringing in a star of Brown's mold could at least help a young locker room learn the ins and outs of winning at a high level and become familiar with playoff basketball.

Brown has also proven he can mesh well with another superstar by his side, though it seems like he'd prefer to keep carrying the load as the No. 1 option for now. Still, when the time comes that another star either joins him or emerges alongside him, he'd seem to know when to take a step back and be a positive contributor in other areas.

Brown stayed ready for when opposing defenses predictably centered their defensive game plan around Tatum, stepping up to win NBA Finals MVP when the Celtics took down the Dallas Mavericks in five games in 2024. Brown's timely scoring and defense on Luka Doncic gave the Celtics everything they needed to secure the chip.

Though Brown is going to be 30 years old in October, there's still plenty of time for him to have the same impact on a championship-contending team in the future.